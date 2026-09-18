Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

The Philadelphia still has an outside shot at winning the National League East, but they can ill-afford to lose many more, if any, games in the final two weeks of the season. They're sitting four games behind the Atlanta Braves.

The more attainable goal will be to capture the top wild-card spot. Ahead of Friday's action, they're tied with the Chicago Cubs for the top spot at 85-68.

They're coming off a 3-0 win against the New York Mets. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for the second game in this four-game set tonight.

Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+158)

Mets +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Phillies +100

Mets -118

Total

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 18

Time: 7:10 PM ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Phillies record: 85-68

Mets record: 69-84

Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Andrew Painter, RHP (3-9, 5.54 ERA)

New York: Zac Thornton, LHP (4-5, 3.44 ERA)

Phillies vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Carson Benge Home Run (+630)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Carson Benge to hit a home run:

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Not only does he have a 5.54 ERA on the season, but he's also given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. That leaves us with an opportunity to bet on a member of the Mets to hit a home run. The player I'm targeting is Carson Benge, who has a .411 slugging percentage and has hit 18 home runs already this season. He's a solid dark horse option at +630.

Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Best Bet

The Phillies' offense has run cold lately. Entering tonight's game, they rank just 27th in the Majors in wRC+ at 89. That's well below the Mets, who rank 11th in wRC+ in the same time frame.

New York also has the pitching advantage tonight with Painter (5.54 ERA) taking on Thornton (3.44 ERA).

The Phillies are the better team, but this could be a spot to back the Mets to get a win at home.

Pick: Mets -118 via FanDuel

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

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