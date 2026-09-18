Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run)

We're in the final stretch of the MLB regular season, with just a couple of weeks left before the playoffs are here. Before we know it, the final pitch of the World Series will be thrown, and we'll have a long offseason ahead of us, especially with the looming lockout.

We should take advantage of every opportunity we have to bet on MLB while we can, so let's dive into a few of my favorite home run bets for tonight's slate of games.

Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Carson Benge Home Run (+630)

Riley Greene Home Run (+370)

Jose Ramirez Home Run (+520)

Carson Benge Home Run (+630)

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Not only does he have a 5.54 ERA on the season, but he's also given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. That leaves us with an opportunity to bet on a member of the Mets to hit a home run. The player I'm targeting is Carson Benge, who has a .411 slugging percentage and has hit 18 home runs already this season. He's a solid dark horse option at +630.

Riley Greene Home Run (+370)

Riley Greene isn't leading the Detroit Tigers in home runs this season, but he is leading the lineup in slugging percentage at .478. That tells me that he'll likely get at least a couple more home runs before the season is over, so let's bet on him to get one tonight.

He and the rest of the Tigers will face David Sandlin of the White Sox tonight. He has given up six home runs across 30.1 innings pitched so far in 2026, an average of 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched.

Jose Ramirez Home Run (+520)

Mason Barnett gets the start for the Athletics tonight, and he has one of the highest home runs allowed rate in Major League Baseball. He has given up 2.7 home runs per nine innings pitched. We'll try to take advantage of that by betting on Jose Ramirez to hit a home run. He has a .488 slugging percentage when facing left-handed pitchers.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.