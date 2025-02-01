All Hogs

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas' Saturday's Scrimmage

Razorbacks preparations continue for 2025 season

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn during a preseason scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn during a preseason scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The sun has finally graced Baum-Walker Stadium and Arkansas continues its series of scrimmages ahead of the 2025 season.

First pitch is scheduled for noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

You can view Friday's play-by-play here as well as an interview with starting catcher Ryder Helfrick here.

STARTING LINEUPS:
CARDINAL:
Carson Boles LF
Cam Kozeal 2B
Zane Becker C
Gabe Fraser DH-1
Kuhio Aloy RF
Reese Robinett 3B
Michael Anderson 1B
Tyler Holland SS
Brenton Clark CF
Elliott Peterson DH2
Zach Root SP

GRAY (HOME):
Charles Davalan LF
Wehiwa Aloy SS
Nolan Souza 2B
Brent Iredale 3B
Rocco Peppi 1B
Kendall Diggs RF
Ryder Helfrick C
Justin Thomas Jr. CF
Gage Wood SP

*Note: Gray team has eight players, Cardinal has 10. Maxwell is not in the lineup, but is expected to be fine.

PLAY-BY-PLAY:
Top of the 1st:
Boles grounded out to third, 1 out
Kozeal doubled to left-center
Becker lined into a double play, third to second, Kozeal out at second, 3 outs

Bottom of the 1st:
Davalan grounded out to second, 1 out
Wehiwa Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs
Nolan Souza struck out swinging, 3 outs

