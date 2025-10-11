All Hogs

Live Updates: Fall finale arrives for Razorbacks against Dallas Baptist

Arkansas finishes slate with battle against Patriots

Daniel Shi

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn during the intersquad scrimmage against Little Rock
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn during the intersquad scrimmage against Little Rock / Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI
In this story:

Arkansas' final game before the team goes into hibernation for the winter after a month of scrimmages is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday against Dallas Baptist. The Razorbacks beat Arkansas-Little Rock 8-1 in the first game of the two-game set.

Catcher Ryder Helfrick took a foul ball behind the plate in the first inning Friday and went to the emergency room after the game and is not in the lineup. Brendan Kleiman will bat 10th and assume the catching duties.

Refresh this page for live updates:

ARKANSAS:

LF Brenton Clark
CF Maika Niu
2B Cam Kozeal
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
DH Christian Turner
SS Carson Brumbaugh
DH Zack Stewart
C Brendan Kleiman
SP Cole Gibler

HOGS FEED:

feed

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Covers baseball, football and basketball for Arkansas Razorback on SI since 2023, previously writing for FanSided. Currently a student at the University of Arkansas. He’s been repeatedly jaded by the Los Angeles Angels since 2014. Probably silently humming along to whatever the band is playing in the press box. Follow me on X: @dsh12

Home/Arkansas Razorbacks College Baseball