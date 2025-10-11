Live Updates: Fall finale arrives for Razorbacks against Dallas Baptist
Arkansas finishes slate with battle against Patriots
In this story:
Arkansas' final game before the team goes into hibernation for the winter after a month of scrimmages is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday against Dallas Baptist. The Razorbacks beat Arkansas-Little Rock 8-1 in the first game of the two-game set.
Catcher Ryder Helfrick took a foul ball behind the plate in the first inning Friday and went to the emergency room after the game and is not in the lineup. Brendan Kleiman will bat 10th and assume the catching duties.
Refresh this page for live updates:
ARKANSAS:
LF Brenton Clark
CF Maika Niu
2B Cam Kozeal
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
DH Christian Turner
SS Carson Brumbaugh
DH Zack Stewart
C Brendan Kleiman
SP Cole Gibler
HOGS FEED:
Published