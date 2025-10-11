Razorback newcomers get first taste of Baum-Walker in intersquad scrimmages
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas treated its fans to an 8-1 win over in-state rival Arkansas-Little Rock under the Friday night lights of Baum-Walker Stadium as the hitters faced pitching other than their teammates for the first time.
Arkansas started sluggish offensively, going without a hit the first time through a 10-man order. Both teams hit one more than the traditional line-up in an effort to get more players to the plate.
The Razorbacks loaded the bases with three walks to start the bottom of the fourth and were at risk of squandering the opportunity. Kuhio Aloy and Reese Robinett both struck out and were unable to advance the runners.
Center fielder Maika Niu drove them all in with a 373-foot grand slam to right center in a two-strike count.
" Just staying confident," Niu said. "Even though if you're down a little bit, you get two strikes early, that's what we practice all the time [in] all these scrimmages. Definitely just stick to the approach and trusting it."
Like many transfers from non-SEC schools, Baum-Walker's fall faithful have already given the new Hogs a heightened atmosphere. Niu, a transfer from Marshall, played in front of more people Friday than at any point with Marshall at home during the 2025 season.
Although no official attendance was announced, the Marshall home attendance record of 2,620 was easily surpassed.
In the field, Niu is in the midst of a major transition. Although he played outfield in travel ball as a kid, he always found himself the infield when he got to college.
" It's my first real year playing center field. I’m," Niu said. "It's a new position. Coach [Nate] Thompson helps me get the right reads and just footwork. Just little things, little work you don't really think about."
After playing the summer in the Cape Cod League almost exclusively as an outfielder, Niu ends the fall as one of the team's better outfielders.
"He's been an outstanding outfielder for us," Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said. "He can really throw, obviously can run, got some power. He can beat you in a lot of ways. He's got a lot of tools."
Infielder TJ Pompey provided a homer of his own, a two-run homer in the seventh over the left field wall. Similar to Niu, Pompey has had to shift around on the diamond.
With the labrum injury to Nolan Souza, Pompey could be tasked as the everyday shortstop, a position he has only started in 22 of his 70 college starts.
"He's getting better," Van Horn said. "Athletic, got some power, he's got power to right-center as well. That was really good to see him make the plays [in the field], turned a double play, flipped [it], got rid of it super fast [and] had something on it."
On top of the homer, Pompey made a nice play with the glove on an in-between hop in the second inning to record the final out and retire the side.
"Good footwork," Pompey said. "That's the key. That's the biggest thing. When you have good footwork, everything else just plays itself. That's the biggest thing I've learned."
For Niu and Pompey, the spring can't come soon enough.
"It's a good atmosphere," Pompey said. "Can't really get any better than this. Playing in front of this in the fall, I can't imagine what's it's going to be like come the season."
News and Notes:
Ryder Helfrick Injury Update:
Catcher Ryder Helfrick left the game after getting hit with a foul ball in a "tough spot" behind the plate in the top of the first. Helfrick took his at-bat in the bottom of the first , but was removed from the game shortly after.
He was taken to the emergency room after the game according to coach Dave Van Horn. No further update was provided. Brendan Kleiman took his spot in the field and in the order and finished the game with two walks.
Stellar Tuna:
Lefty Colin Fisher got the start and threw three clean innings, striking out two and inducing five groundballs. With a full nine innings to go tomorrow, and no need to overextend any pitcher at this point in the year, Fisher's efficiency set the Hogs up for success Saturday.
Arkansas finishes its fall state with a scrimmage against Dallas Baptist 1 p.m. Saturday.