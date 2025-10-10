All Hogs

Live Updates: Hogs face outside competition against in-state rival

Razorbacks wind down fall ball with intersquad scrimmage with Little Rock

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in fall scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in fall scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. / Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images
The Arkansas bats will face different pitchers for the first time with a pair of intersquad scrimmages against Arkansas-Little Rock Friday and Dallas Baptist Saturday.

The Trojans are coming off its best season in school history, making the NCAA Tournament for the second time and the first since 2011. Little Rock forced a winner take-all regional final against the eventual national champion LSU Tigers and had led 5-1 heading to the fourth inning of the decisive game before LSU won 10-6.

Arkansas saw its season end also at the hands of LSU in the College World Series semifinals.

Here are the lineups for both teams. Both squads will hit 10 players with two designated hitters. The two teams will also play all nine innings regardless of score. Refresh this page for live updates.

Arkansas-Little Rock:

CF Michael O'Brien
2B Cooper Chaplain
1B Angel Cano
3B Nico Baumbach
C Cade Martin
DH Nolan Freund
DH Ryan Geck
RF Ty Rhoades
LF Blake Simpson
SS Jordy Lopez
SP Gage Haley

Arkansas:

LF Brenton Clark
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
SS TJ Pompey
DH Christian Turner
3B Carson Brumbaugh
DH Damian Ruiz
SP Colin Fisher

Top of the 1st:

