LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks begin fall scrimmages
Arkansas returns to start preparations for the 2026 season after making the national semifinals last year. Coach Dave Van Horn changed the scrimmage of the format, opting for a pair of scrimmages on the same day to create more opportunities to find potential starting pitchers. Refresh the page for live updates.
SCRIMMAGE 1
Top of the 1st:
Cole Gibler pitching
Damian Ruiz doubled to left center
Brenton Clark struck out swinging
TJ Pompey flew out to left field
Cam Kozeal grounded out to first, unassisted
Bottom of the 1st:
Cooper Dossett pitching
Maika Niu walked
Niu stole second
Reese Robinett walked
Niu to third, Robinett to second on a wild pitch
Helfrick struck out looking
Zack Stewart walked, inning rolled
Top of the 2nd:
Steele Eaves pitching
Alexander Peck singled to left
Carter Rutenbar grounded into a double play, first to short to pitcher
Landon Schaefer flew out to center
Bottom of the 2nd:
Jacob Imoto pitching
Carson Brumaugh struck out swinging
Tye Briscoe grounded out third
Luke Cornelison flew out to center
Top of the 3rd:
Ethan McElvain pitching
Carson Willis struck out looking
Cayden Mitchell flew out to center
Brendan Kleiman hit by pitch, Willis at first
Kleiman lined out to third
Bottom of the 3rd:
Jackson Kircher pitching
Christian Turner struck out swinging
Tyler Holland lined out to center
Walt Jones lined out to center
SCRIMMAGE 2:
Top of the 1st:
Mark Brissey pitching
Ruiz walked
Clark reached on an error by the third baseman, Ruiz to third
Clark stole second
Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Clark to third 1-0 Black
Pompey singled to third, Clark scored 2-0 Black
Pompey stole second
Kozeal grounded out to short
Peck hit by pitch, Kozeal on first
Pompey stole third, Kozeal stole second
Rutenbar lined out to center, Pompey scored, Kozeal out at home 8-6-2, 3-0 Black
Bottom of the 1st:
Colin Fisher pitching
Niu singled to left
Niu stole second
Robinett walked
Helfrick grounded into a fielder's choice, Niu to third, Robinett out at second, Helfrick to first
Helfrick picked off of first, 1-3
Niu scores on a wild pitch, 3-1 Black
Stewart struck out looking.