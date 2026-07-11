Marlins Go Fishing, Reel in Razorbacks' Resident Outdoorsman Cam Kozeal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to see its stars selected during the first day of the Major League Baseball Draft with infielder Camden Kozeal selected at No. 87 by the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Kozeal was drafted a bit higher than expected after entering the draft as the No. 115 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The consensus third team All-American and Razorback fan favorite, Kozeal started all 62 games for Arkansas this season, splitting those starts at shortstop (45), second base (16), and as a designated hitter (1).

He finished the 2026 as Arkansas' most dangerous hitter by slashing a team-leading .318/.410/.653 with a team-high 20 home runs and 71 RBIs. His 20 homers tied him with former Razorback greats such as Rodney Nye (1999), Andrew Benintendi (2015), Chad Spanberger (2017) for No. 4 in a single-season for the storied program.

With the 87th pick of the 2026 #MLBDraft, the @Marlins select Camden Kozeal! pic.twitter.com/UhkfL5w6Jy — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) July 11, 2026

He was an iron wall among Razorback infielders, committing only seven errors in 234 total chances (.970 fielding percentage) and helped turn a team-leading 28 double plays throughout the 2026 season.

Scouting Report

At 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, he brings a solid blend of power, speed, arm strength and diamond awareness to potentially work his way up to the 26-man active roster.

Sturdily built, Kozeal hits balls hard and has good feel for driving balls in the air with his quick, compact left-handed stroke. He once projected as a plus hitter, but he's now more of an average bat with 15-20 homer pop. He has a sound approach but chases fastballs much more than he should and struggles with sliders.



Kozeal uses instincts that help him play better than his fringy speed and arm strength on the bases and in the field. He fits best at second base, where he has seen action in each of his three college seasons, and projects as a dependable and adequate defender there. MLB Pipeline Scouting Report

Not only is Kozeal an adequate infield prospect, he possesses exceptional leadership skills at the next level, according to veteran Razobacks coach Dave Van Horn.

"Cam [Kozeal], just an Omaha kid. You know, I’m so happy he got to play in Omaha last year with us, and, you know, what a year he had last year, he hit a little bit higher for an average," Van Horn said following the conclusion of the 2026 season. This year, he hit for big-time power, drove in 70 runs, put him at shortstop midway through the season, we said, ’hey, we got to see if you can do it.'

"And he did it for the most part. I mean, just a great person, popular amongst teammates."

Kozeal started his college career at SEC rival Vanderbilt following a stellar prep tenure where he won back-to-back Nebraska Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

When off the diamond, he is an avid outdoorsman with his own YouTube channel to document his hunting and fishing adventures, often taking his fellow Arkansas teammates on.

With Kozeal officially off the board, it gives the Razorbacks and Van Horn five selections on Day One of the draft, which leads all of college baseball to this point. Arkansas also leads the way with three players chosen in the first round with catcher Ryder Helfrick (No. 15, Diamondbacks), Carson Wiggins (No. 27, New York Mets) and Hunter Dietz (No. 35, New York Yankees).

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