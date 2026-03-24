Mid-Major Games Definite Trouble for SEC Baseball Teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to college baseball, nothing can be trickier than how to manage mid-week games, at least for the teams coming in to play a major program like Arkansas.

For Central Arkansas coach Nick Harlen, there is a need to weigh adding a win over a Top 5 program vs. potentially disrupting the weekend rotation and losing an ASUN series the Bears might have won otherwise. The overall goal is to get into a regional, which UCA has done in recent years, putting a scare into a lot of teams down in Starkville with a solid run that nearly shocked Mississippi State in 2013.

Mississippi State 5, Central Arkansas 3

Central Arkansas 6, Mercer 5 (11 innings)

Central Arkansas 3, South Alabama 0

Central Arkansas 5, Mississippi State 2

Mississippi State 6, Central Arkansas 1

Earlier this season, Harlen took a little bit of a gamble in Nashville against Vanderbilt and came out on top with a win over an SEC program. If he can stack an additional win over Arkansas while getting even further on this side of a winning record, his Bears may start to make a case for a spot in regionals.

For many of these mid-major coaches, it's worth the risk. That's why so many SEC teams struggle in mid-week games.

There's that, and also the fact a lot of the mid-majors around the south are in conferences better than some Power Fours. The Sun Belt certainly would like to have a word with a conference or two when discussing dominance.

Arkansas fans particularly get sensitive about losing a game where the Hogs run their No. 6 pitcher out to face a team's No. 1 while also reaching deep into the bottom of the bullpen looking to get guys work and playing position players in other spots to practice for worst case scenarios.

This actually paid off last season as mid-week games helped Arkansas fight through a few prominent injury situations. However, the cost of doing that is dropping a game here and there.

Just look at how things have gone in the SEC this season when it comes to losses to mid-majors who aren't in the Top 25, which is an important designation because there are becoming more and more teams that fit the description.

For instance, Arkansas State has bounced in and out of the Top 25 with a win over Arkansas, a series win over then No. 7 team Southern Miss roughly a week ago and a near miss at current No. 18 Ole Miss in Oxford.

And while High Point couldn't quite pull the upset against the Razorbacks in basketball last Saturday in the NCAA Tournament, the Panthers certainly made Florida's weekend miserable with a pair of wins down in Gainesville a few weeks ago over the then No. 7 Gators before immediately following that up with a 12-6 romp in High Point over a Duke team that is scrapping for a regional spot.

Even defending national champion LSU isn't immune. The Tigers, while ranked No. 2, dropped 4-of-5 games, all against mid-majors over the course of a week.

So, just for the fun of it, here are the non-ranked mid-major losses SEC teams have suffered so far this season.

Alabama

South Alabama, 6-3

Auburn

None

Arkansas

UT Arlington, 4-3

Stetson, 4-1

Stetson, 6-4

Florida

UAB, 9-7

High Point, 7-2

High Point, 6-2

Georgia

Wright St., 6-3

Troy, 6-5 (12)

Western Carolina, 10-9

Kentucky

Morehead St., 8-6

Evansville, 1-0



LSU

McNeese, 7-6

Northeastern, 13-10

Lafayette, 7-2

Sacramento St., 5-4

Sacramento St., 6-1

Mississippi State

None

Missouri

Mount St. Mary's, 8-5

Florida Atlantic, 4-2

Oklahoma

Gonzaga, 7-1

Southeastern Louisiana, 3-0

Ole Miss

None

South Carolina

Northern Kentucky, 3-2

Army, 9-5

Queens, 9-8

Citadel, 8-3

Charlotte, 11-8

Tennessee

Kent St., 2-1

Kent St., 9-5

Wright St., 6-0



Texas

Tarleton St., 6-1

Texas A&M

None

Vanderbilt

UC Irvine, 9-4

Central Arkansas, 5-4

North Dakota St., 5-2

The Hogs and Bears will battle at 6 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium Tuesday night. The game will air on ESPN+.

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