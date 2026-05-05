Here's Your Chance to Choose Final Five Hosts for Regionals
As we enter the final couple of weeks of the college baseball season, roughly 10 teams are battling it out for the final five hosting spots in regionals that will be named Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.
When it comes to choosing teams, the committee looks for programs that have strong arguments for the honor. Being ranked helps, so the D1Baseball rankings have been used to produce the 10 schools in contention for this evaluation.
Also factored in are quality series wins and RPI, although it's a little unclear as to how an unstable rating like RPI is truly added into the formula. In addition to the on-field considerations, there are also a tiny handful of non-playing items that must be considered even though they are to be minimized as much as possible.
If two teams are deemed relatively even, then stadium size and access to a high number of hotel rooms becomes somewhat of a tiebreaker.
If a regional, with room needed for four fan bases, can be played at either Ole Miss or Arkansas with room to pack 12,500 and 13,472 into the building respectively vs. sticking a regional in Morgantown or Los Angeles with stadiums that hold 2,500 with the ability to have 1,000 other ticket holders willing to stand at West Virginia, it's pretty obvious which schools get to host and which come along for the ride as No. 2 seeds.
The idea that it just means more in the SEC is absolutely true. It's the golden standard of college baseball.
SEC pitchers throw consistently in the mid-90s to the 100s and state of the art stadiums each host roughly half a million fans each season. Meanwhile, while schools like Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are pushing close to 12,000 per game most seasons, USC is putting out press releases celebrating a draw of almost 650 fans per game.
SEC schools are not only putting forth higher facilities, they are used to regular national broadcasts. It not only means more in the SEC, the usual home of the college baseball national champion, but it also just means easier for ESPN.
So, let's take a look at the teams battling to host those final five regional spots. Which teams would you name as the final five hosts if you were in charge of the selection committee?
12. Southern Miss Eagles (34-14, Sun Belt: 16-8)
Stadium: Pete Taylor Park
Capacity / Record: 6,346
Location: Hattisburg, Miss.
Population: 48,522
Past Week: 3-1 lost to Tulane, swept Louisiana-Monroe
Current RPI: No. 11
Big Series Wins: None
13. Oregon Ducks (35-12, Big Ten: 17-7)
Stadium: PK Park
Capacity / Record: 4,825
Location: Eugene, Ore.
Population: 179,887
Past Week: 3-1 Gonzaga, Washington
Current RPI: No. 27
Big Series Wins: No. 25 Nebraska 2-1
14. Florida State Seminoles (33-14, ACC: 15-9)
Stadium: Dick Howser Stadium
Capacity / Record: 6,789
Location: Tallahassee, Fla.
Population: 205,089
Past Week: 4-0 South Florida and Pitt
Current RPI: No. 7
Big Series Wins: No. 23 Virginia 2-1
15. West Virginia Mountaineers (31-12, Big 12: 16-8)
Stadium: Kendrick Family Ballpark
Capacity / Record: 3,500
Location: Morgantown, W. Va.
Population: 30,707
Past Week: 3-0 Kansas St.
Current RPI: No. 25
Big Series Wins: No. 16 Arizona St. 2-1
16. Arizona State (33-15, Big 12: 16-8)
Stadium: Phoenix Municipal Stadium
Capacity / Record: 8,775
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
Population: 1,673,164
Past Week: 2-1 UCF
Current RPI: No. 39
Big Series Wins: None
17. Arkansas Razorbacks (32-17, SEC: 13-11)
Stadium: Baum-Walker
Capacity / Record: 13,472
Location: Fayetteville, Ark.
Population: 101,858
Past Week: 3-1, Northwestern, No. 17 Ole Miss
Current RPI: No. 30
Big Series Wins: No. 11 Mississippi St. 2-1, No. 19 Alabama 3-0, No. 17 2-1
18. USC Trojans (37-12, Big Ten: 19-8)
Stadium: Dedeaux Field
Capacity / Record: 2,500
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
Population: 3,898,787
Past Week: 3-1, lost to UC Irvine, Swept Rutgers
Current RPI: No. 10
Big Series Wins: None
19. Alabama Crimson Tide (32-16, SEC: 13-11)
Stadium: Sewell-Thomas Stadium
Capacity / Record: 6,821
Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Population: 114,288
Past Week: 3-0, Vanderbilt
Current RPI: No. 5
Big Series Wins: No. 21 Florida 3-0, No. 5 Auburn 3-0, No. 24 Oklahoma 2-1
20. Ole Miss Rebels (32-17, SEC: 12-12)
Stadium: Swayze Field
Capacity / Record: 12,503
Location: Oxford, Miss.
Population: 27,448
Past Week: 1-3 losses to No. 10 Miss. St and No. 22 Arkansas
Current RPI: No. 13
Big Series Wins: No. 21 Florida 2-1
21. Florida Gators (31-17, SEC: 13-11)
Stadium: Condron Family Ballpark
Capacity / Record: 9,303
Location: Gainesville, Fla.
Population: 151,275
Past Week: 2-1 No. 24 Oklahoma
Current RPI: No. 12
Big Series Wins: No. 17 Arkansas 3-0, No. 5 Georgia 2-1, No. 24 Oklahoma 2-1
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Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments.