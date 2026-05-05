Here's Your Chance to Choose Final Five Hosts for Regionals

As we enter the final couple of weeks of the college baseball season, roughly 10 teams are battling it out for the final five hosting spots in regionals that will be named Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.

When it comes to choosing teams, the committee looks for programs that have strong arguments for the honor. Being ranked helps, so the D1Baseball rankings have been used to produce the 10 schools in contention for this evaluation.

Also factored in are quality series wins and RPI, although it's a little unclear as to how an unstable rating like RPI is truly added into the formula. In addition to the on-field considerations, there are also a tiny handful of non-playing items that must be considered even though they are to be minimized as much as possible.

If two teams are deemed relatively even, then stadium size and access to a high number of hotel rooms becomes somewhat of a tiebreaker.

If a regional, with room needed for four fan bases, can be played at either Ole Miss or Arkansas with room to pack 12,500 and 13,472 into the building respectively vs. sticking a regional in Morgantown or Los Angeles with stadiums that hold 2,500 with the ability to have 1,000 other ticket holders willing to stand at West Virginia, it's pretty obvious which schools get to host and which come along for the ride as No. 2 seeds.

The idea that it just means more in the SEC is absolutely true. It's the golden standard of college baseball.

SEC pitchers throw consistently in the mid-90s to the 100s and state of the art stadiums each host roughly half a million fans each season. Meanwhile, while schools like Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are pushing close to 12,000 per game most seasons, USC is putting out press releases celebrating a draw of almost 650 fans per game.

SEC schools are not only putting forth higher facilities, they are used to regular national broadcasts. It not only means more in the SEC, the usual home of the college baseball national champion, but it also just means easier for ESPN.

So, let's take a look at the teams battling to host those final five regional spots. Which teams would you name as the final five hosts if you were in charge of the selection committee?

12. Southern Miss Eagles (34-14, Sun Belt: 16-8)

Pete Taylor Park at Southern Miss in Hattisburg, Miss. | Southern Miss Sports

Stadium: Pete Taylor Park

Capacity / Record: 6,346

Location: Hattisburg, Miss.

Population: 48,522

Past Week: 3-1 lost to Tulane, swept Louisiana-Monroe

Current RPI: No. 11

Big Series Wins: None

13. Oregon Ducks (35-12, Big Ten: 17-7)

PK Park is home to the Oregon Ducks. | Duck Athletics

Stadium: PK Park

Capacity / Record: 4,825

Location: Eugene, Ore.

Population: 179,887

Past Week: 3-1 Gonzaga, Washington

Current RPI: No. 27

Big Series Wins: No. 25 Nebraska 2-1

14. Florida State Seminoles (33-14, ACC: 15-9)

Dick Howser Stadium, home of the Florida State Seminoles. | Florida State Athletics

Stadium: Dick Howser Stadium

Capacity / Record: 6,789

Location: Tallahassee, Fla.

Population: 205,089

Past Week: 4-0 South Florida and Pitt

Current RPI: No. 7

Big Series Wins: No. 23 Virginia 2-1

15. West Virginia Mountaineers (31-12, Big 12: 16-8)

Kendrick Family Ballpark, home of the West Virginia Mountaineers. | WVU Sports

Stadium: Kendrick Family Ballpark

Capacity / Record: 3,500

Location: Morgantown, W. Va.

Population: 30,707

Past Week: 3-0 Kansas St.

Current RPI: No. 25

Big Series Wins: No. 16 Arizona St. 2-1

16. Arizona State (33-15, Big 12: 16-8)

Phoenix Municipal Stadium, home of the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Sun Devil Athletics

Stadium: Phoenix Municipal Stadium

Capacity / Record: 8,775

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

Population: 1,673,164

Past Week: 2-1 UCF

Current RPI: No. 39

Big Series Wins: None

17. Arkansas Razorbacks (32-17, SEC: 13-11)

Flags fly in the Hog Pen at Baum-Walker Stadium, home of the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Razorback Communications

Stadium: Baum-Walker

Capacity / Record: 13,472

Location: Fayetteville, Ark.

Population: 101,858

Past Week: 3-1, Northwestern, No. 17 Ole Miss

Current RPI: No. 30

Big Series Wins: No. 11 Mississippi St. 2-1, No. 19 Alabama 3-0, No. 17 2-1

18. USC Trojans (37-12, Big Ten: 19-8)

Dedeaux Field, home of the USC Trojans. | USC Athletics

Stadium: Dedeaux Field

Capacity / Record: 2,500

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Population: 3,898,787

Past Week: 3-1, lost to UC Irvine, Swept Rutgers

Current RPI: No. 10

Big Series Wins: None

19. Alabama Crimson Tide (32-16, SEC: 13-11)

Sewell-Thomas Stadium, home of the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team. | Alabama Athletics

Stadium: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

Capacity / Record: 6,821

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Population: 114,288

Past Week: 3-0, Vanderbilt

Current RPI: No. 5

Big Series Wins: No. 21 Florida 3-0, No. 5 Auburn 3-0, No. 24 Oklahoma 2-1

20. Ole Miss Rebels (32-17, SEC: 12-12)

Swayze Field, home of the Ole Miss Rebels. | Ole Miss Athletics

Stadium: Swayze Field

Capacity / Record: 12,503

Location: Oxford, Miss.

Population: 27,448

Past Week: 1-3 losses to No. 10 Miss. St and No. 22 Arkansas

Current RPI: No. 13

Big Series Wins: No. 21 Florida 2-1

21. Florida Gators (31-17, SEC: 13-11)

Condron Family Ballpark, home of the Florida Gators. | Florida Gators Athletics

Stadium: Condron Family Ballpark

Capacity / Record: 9,303

Location: Gainesville, Fla.

Population: 151,275

Past Week: 2-1 No. 24 Oklahoma

Current RPI: No. 12

Big Series Wins: No. 17 Arkansas 3-0, No. 5 Georgia 2-1, No. 24 Oklahoma 2-1

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