Razorbacks final midweek canceled due to poor weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 11 Arkansas' final midweek of the season against Missouri State originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield, Missouri has been cancelled because of expected poor weather conditions, according to a press release from the university Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area beginning Tuesday afternoon stretching till Wednesday night.
The No. 11 Razorbacks finish their midweek slate at 11-1 with their lone loss against Missouri State, 14-13 in 10 innings.
While Arkansas won't be able to avenge the loss, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for a Razorbacks team that is in desperate need of extra rest after playing five games in six days against Little Rock and Florida. Arkansas just 2-6 in its last eight SEC contests while the Hogs' opponent, No. 1 Texas, is on a seven-game conference winning streak after winning three one-run games against arch rival Texas A&M to improve to 19-2 in SEC play.
Now Arkansas will get a full four days off before the series starts on Thursday. Texas still has a scheduled midweek against Prairie View A&M Tuesday.
The Razorbacks can turn their full attention to a team that has boasted the consensus No. 1 ranking for three weeks since dethroning Arkansas. First-year coach Jim Schlossnagle has transitioned from the Aggies to the Longhorns seamlessly and has the team challenging for the best SEC record ever set by Vanderbilt in 2013 at 26-3.
Texas comes into Fayetteville boasting the best team ERA in the SEC, over half a run better than anyone else in the conference. Despite losing its Friday ace, Jared Spencer, to injury for the rest of the season, the Longhorns held the Aggies to just eight runs across 27 innings. The same Aggies offense scored 21 runs against the Arkansas staff the week prior.
The Longhorns are anchored by a pair of starters and a pair of relievers. Texas has two of the top six in ERA among starters (Luke Harrison, 2.81 and Ruger Riojas 2.95), over a full run better than any Arkansas starter. Dylan Volantis and Max Grubbs boast even more impressive numbers out of the bullpen.
The two have combined for a 1.19 ERA across 75 1/3 innings and 16 saves. Texas is also 12-4 in games decided by two runs or fewer.
Arkansas will likely need a sweep to keep pace in the SEC title race. Texas enters play five games ahead of Arkansas in second place.
The winner of the series would also own the head-to-head, which is the first tiebreaker in a two-way tie. First pitch of the Texas series inside Baum-Walker Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The two teams will meet as conference opponents for the first time since 1991, when Texas took two out of three against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
The Longhorns also lead the overall series 56-24, including 15-14 on the road. However, the Razorbacks have won seven of the last nine dating back to 2012.