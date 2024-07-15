Razorback Day 2 MLB Draft Recap
ARLINGTON, Texas — A quintet of Arkansas players were selected on the second day of the MLB Draft, following Hagen Smith's selection fifth overall Sunday.
Peyton Stovall:
The Arkansas second baseman became the second player with Razorback ties to go to the Cincinnati Reds this draft class after being selected in the fourth round with the 117th overall pick. 2024 signee Tyson Lewis was drafted in the second round and is unlikely to make it to Arkansas. Stovall finished his Razorback career with exactly 20 homers and 100 runs batted in. The pick has a slot value of $618,800.
Mason Molina:
Arkansas' Sunday starter for most of the 2024 season\] was the next to go off the board with the 215th overall pick in the seventh round to the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina posted a 4-2 record with a 4.47 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 58.1 innings in his only season with the Razorbacks after 2 years at Texas Tech. The pick has a slot value of $257,400.
Jared Sprague-Lott:
Perhaps the Razorbacks' most consistent transfer throughout the 2024 season, the Oakland Athletics opened the proceedings of the ninth round by selecting Sprague-Lott with the 256th overall pick. Sprague-Lott blossomed from utility infielder to middle-of-the-order bat, hitting .290 with nine homers. The pick has a slot value of $201,300.
Hudson White:
The Boston Red Sox made it two Razorbacks in the ninth round, selecting the Hogs' starting catcher with the 267th overall pick. White ended the 2024 season on a 16-game hitting streak, raising his average to .297. The pick has a slot value of $194.600.
Ben McLaughlin:
The Razorbacks' corner infielder rounded out the slot value picks (The final 10 rounds do not have slot values). The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted McLaughlin with the 284th overall pick. McLaughlin was integral to both the 2023 and 2024 teams, moving over to first base after arriving on campus as a third baseman. The pick has a slot value of $187,600.
Notable Names not Selected: Brady Tygart, Kendall Diggs
Day 3 of the MLB draft will conclude with the final 10 rounds starting 1 p.m. Tuesday on MLB.com.
