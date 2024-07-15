Calipari Pulling Out All Stops to Gain Commitment from Boozer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coach John Calipari doesn’t miss on the recruiting trail often when he really wants a player. Aware of such a challenge, he’s going to do everything in his power to bring 5-star power forward Cameron Boozer to Arkansas.
Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star and Duke legend Carlos Boozer, is widely considered the country's No. 2 player in his class for 2025. He opened Peach Jam play with a 20-point performance against team SFG.
Calipari attended the game in the front row while also scouting several other prospects.
Last month, Boozer teased the recruiting world when he shared plans of an official visit to another school before shutting down his recruitment. Whether that trip will ultimately take place at Arkansas is not known, but Calipari isn't going down without a fight.
Calipari recently booked a trip across the pond to watch the USA 17U FIBA team compete in Istanbul last month. Boozer starred in Team USA's victory over France with 29 points.
Other top 2025 targets Chris Cenac, AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat made appearances throughout the blowout. The No. 2 prospect for 2026, Tyran Stokes, also played during the team's 23-point victory.
Calipari proved toward the end of his Memphis tenure that he could produce not only NBA prospects, but first round picks at a smaller school. When he left for Kentucky his supreme plan of bettering the lives of Wildcats' players was complete with 47 selected in the NBA Draft since 2010.
While Arkansas has a championship history, it doesn't have the same national prestige as Kentucky. However, Calipari's name alone should bolster the Razorbacks' chances for elite prospects more than ever.
He has proven already that he can bring top recruits to Arkansas this year with a trio of 5-stars. The Razorbacks are on several, but there’s also an unknown ceiling of where the program can reach in recruiting.
Duke is the presumed leader for Boozer, but Arkansas is definitely a team to watch out for now with Calipari at the helm. It's tough to see him pick anywhere other than a one-year stint with the Blue Devils considering that is his father's alma mater.
As a junior, Boozer scored 26 points or more on 10 occasions, including a 40-point outing in the second game of 2023-24 against McEachern. He averaged a double-double on the year with 22 points and 11 rebounds per contest while hitting 62% from the field, 41% from three and 82% on free throws.
