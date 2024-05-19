Pair of Potential Rematches for Razorbacks Loom in SEC Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas's postseason slate gets under way Wednesday in Hoover Ala., as the SEC Tournament serves as a precursor to the NCAA Regional and beyond. The Razorbacks enter the tournament as the No.2 seed after winning the western division of the SEC and get a bye in the single-elimination opening round as a top 4 team.
The Razorbacks will await the winner of game two between No. 7 Alabama and No. 10 South Carolina, a pair of teams the Hogs have already faced this year. Arkansas played both teams on the road, winning in Columbia against the Gamecocks and dropping the series in Tuscaloosa, getting shutout in the series finale. Being a top-four seed, Arkansas is guaranteed at least two games If Arkansas wins the first game, they'll play their next game Thursday afternoon. If they drop the first game, they'll play Thursday morning in an elimination game.
Arkansas enters the tournament having dropped two of its last three SEC series, losing by run-rule in the season finale 14-4 against Texas A&M. Arkansas was still only one of three teams with 20 conference wins and one of two teams with 20 conference wins and 40 regular season wins, Tennessee being the other.
First pitch gets underway for the Hogs Wednesday morning following the conclusion of Kentucky vs. the winner of Georgia/LSU, which starts at 9:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
View the full bracket here:
