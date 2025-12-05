Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for SEC Championship
This year’s SEC championship game is shaping up to be an exciting one. No. 3 Georgia will face No.9 Alabama for the second time this season on Saturday, and the Bulldogs are favored by 2.5 points after losing the first time these two teams met this year.
Georgia has gone 3-0 against ranked teams since it last battled Alabama, and its rushing attack has been especially impressive as of late. Nat Frazier has been leading the Bulldogs’ backfield, but couldn’t quite get going against the Crimson Tide earlier this season. The underdogs lead the SEC in passing touchdowns (29) and will likely look to dominate through the air with Ty Simpson. Will the result be different this time around?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -2.5 (-114)
- Alabama: +2.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -136
- Alabama: +116
Total: 47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia: 11-1
- Alabama: 10-2
Georgia vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Nate Frazier: Frazier appeared to be losing his grasp atop Georgia’s running back depth chart when Chauncey Bowens outshone him against Alabama. However, he’s bounced back since then. Frazier has gone over the century mark twice on the ground during the Bulldogs’ current seven-game winning streak and rushed for two scores against No. 22 Georgia Tech his last time out. His production could be extremely important against the SEC’s top-ranked pass defense.
Alabama
Ty Simpson: Simpson struggled and threw two picks with no touchdowns against Eastern Illinois two games ago, but responded by tossing three touchdown passes against Auburn in the Iron Bowl after that abysmal performance. Only No. 14 Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia can top Simpson’s mark of 25 touchdown passes in the SEC. He’s already shown up in a big way against Georgia once this season with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Gunner Stockton doesn’t have any duds this season, but is coming off his worst showing throwing the football this year. Georgia’s quarterback tallied just 70 passing yards with one passing touchdown and a pick against a Yellow Jackets secondary that’s far from elite.
The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, has allowed the fewest passing yards (1,894) and touchdowns (8) in the SEC this season. Stockton threw for less than 150 yards for the first time this season against them, and Georgia Tech is the only other team that’s kept his passing total that low.
Alabama isn’t one of college football’s best run-stopping teams by a long shot, but it has held three of its previous five opponents under 80 team rushing yards and has proven to be effective in the trenches against Georgia.
The Crimson Tide’s pass defense is the biggest edge in this contest and can help the underdogs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season.
PICK: Alabama moneyline (+116 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
