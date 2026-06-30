Razorbacks Add Another SEC Transfer to Baseball Portal Haul

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and coach Dave Van Horn continue to add to its offseason transfer poral haul ahead of the summer window closing in the coming days.

Tennessee short stop Manny Marin announced his commitment to the Razorbacks Tuesday morning following a couple of years in Knoxville with the Volunteers.

He was a mainstay in the starting lineup as a sophomore, earning 52 starts in 55 appearances while swatting a .291 batting average, nine home runs and 43 RBIs.

Marin was a bit prone to errors, committing five while touting a .976 fielding percentage.

As a freshman, Marin had quite a dependable bat with a .283 average, .356 OBP and a .401 SLG in in 45 starts. A member of the 2024 recruiting class, he was the No. 88 overall recruit, No. 23 among short stops and No. 14 among Florida prospects, according to Perfect Game.

Marin's announcement came from Instagram, where he simply posted "Woo Pig."

While his number offensive numbers dropped a bit once the Volunteers began SEC play, Marin still hit well by boasting a .254 batting average with two home runs over 29 league games. His presence in the lineup remained strong due to his strong play in the field for Tennessee.

During his time in Knoxville, the rising junior appeared in 113 career games, including 97 starts, which certainly backs up his ranking as a top-100 prospect.

The Volunteers struggled a bit through a coaching transition after coach Tony Vitello left for the San Francisco Giants following the 2025 season. He was replaced with long-time assistant Josh Elander, who led Tennessee to a 38-22 overall record (15-15 SEC), but failed to advance out of the NCAA Regionals after reaching the Super Regionals in 2025.

Marin is the second Tennessee player to transfer to Arkansas this offseason, joining right-handed pitcher Brayden Krenzel, who also spent the previous two seasons in Knoxville. Krenzel's production took a step back this season, but did notch 28 strikeouts across 17.1 innings as a sophomore.

Van Horn is looking to make it back to the College World Series in Omaha next year, and has done exactly that by recruiting one of the best transfer portal class in the country, according to 64 Analytics.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn against UCA. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

After falling behind last summer due having an extended stay at the CWS, the veteran Arkansas coach made sure that his coaching staff hit the ground running to restock its roster for another deep NCAA Tournament run.

While he acknowledged that his program lacked for rescources just 12 months ago, they aren't having the same issues this go around.

“We’ve worked every day since we got back from Kansas,” Van Horn recently said. “Obviously discussing things with the players that are coming back and with kids that aren’t. We just have to get our roster right as far as what our main needs are.”

“We didn’t get hardly anybody last year,” Van Horn added. “We were playing, and we didn’t have the resources. Bottom line. This year, we have the resources.”

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