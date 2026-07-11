Razorbacks Catcher Ryder Helfrick Drafted in First Round by Diamondbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the MLB draft kicked off on Saturday afternoon, one former Razorback is already off the board after the Arizona Diamondbacks selected catcher Ryder Helfrick with the 15th overall pick.

Helfrick is coming off an impressive junior year at Arkansas, where he received national attention for his ability to hit for power and contact, and earned a reputation as one of the best defensive catchers in the country.

From an offensive perspective, Helfrick concluded his final season as a Razorback with a .283/.417/.562 line while also smashing 18 home runs and hitting 53 RBI’s through 62 games and 288 plate appearances.

Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) gets ready for the pitch during the fifth inning of the Arkansas Razorbacks scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his offensive numbers were far above average for his position, Helfrick received even more praise for his defense behind the plate. Going into this year's draft,, he was given a 65% for his throwing by MLB scouts, which is well above league average, and a 60% for his fielding abilities, which is also above average for a prospect coming out of college.

Helfrick’s impressive collegiate career at Arkansas received national recognition leading up to the draft as he was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is bestowed to the best amateur baseball player in the country who demonstrates exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship.

Following his junior year, Helfrick also received several NCAA accolades, including selection to the SEC All-Defensive Team, the NCAA Lawrence Regional All-Tournament Team, and the Baseball America All-American Third Team.

Helfrick joins the Diamondbacks organization as the 15th Razorback in school history to be selected in the first round of the MLB draft, joining solid company including current Chicago White Sox’s outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad.

As he enters the league at the age of 21, Helfrick will join the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, which is looking to return to competitiveness after the team has not been to the playoffs since its World Series appearance in 2023.

Due to the current state of the organization, Helfrick could have the opportunity to rise through the ranks quickly and make it to MLB, depending on how quickly he develops.

It is likely that he will begin his professional career with the Diamondbacks’ single-A team, the Visalia Rawhide, later this summer.

While Helfrick’s presence will be missed by the Razorbacks next year, especially behind the plate, Arkansas fans should be optimistic about watching Helfrick begin his career, as he could potentially go down as one of the best Razorbacks in the MLB.

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