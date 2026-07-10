Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Nationals, Mariners-Rays, Diamondbacks-Dodgers)

It’s the final weekend of the unofficial first half of the season, with the All-Star break just a few days away, and we have a full 15-game slate on Friday night.

I’m taking a look at two home teams and a low-scoring game in Los Angeles for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, July 10.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, July 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Nationals (+139) vs. New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays (-114) vs. Seattle Mariners

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (+100)

Washington Nationals (+139) vs. New York Yankees

The Nationals are back over .500 thanks to a 5-3 stretch, including taking two of three against the Astros prior to an off day on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Yankees’ win on Thursday in Tampa Bay was their second in the last six games and third since June 24 – a 3-11 stretch.

Ryan Weathers has allowed nine runs (six earned) in 5.2 innings across his last two starts for the Yankees. He’s also struggled a bit more on the road (4.64 ERA) than at home (4.10 ERA) this season.

Carson Palmquist hasn't been great as an opener in his two tries this season for the Nats, so there is some risk, but Zack Littell has been stellar as a bulk reliever recently.

The Nats are 18-11 against left-handed starters like Weather this season. I’ll take a chance on them as home underdogs tonight.

Tampa Bay Rays (-114) vs. Seattle Mariners

The Rays are the best home team in the league this season. They’ve gone 33-14 so far in their return to Tropicana Field, and welcome the Mariners in for a three-game weekend set.

Seattle has similar splits, going 27-20 at home but 20-27 on the road after getting swept in Miami this week.

Luis Castillo has been pitching better recently for the Mariners, but that’s what Nick Martinez has done all season long. I’ll take the better team at home as slight favorites.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (+100)

This might be the best pitching matchup of the night with Eduardo Rodriguez facing off against Shohei Ohtani. They have a combined ERA of 4.04 on the season.

Rodriguez has allowed two runs or fewer in 14 of his 18 starts this season, and one run or fewer in 11 of those outings. That includes two starts against the Dodgers, throwing 11 innings with two runs (one earned) allowed.

Ohtani has been more hittable as of late, but he threw six shutout innings of two-hit ball against Arizona last month. He also had six shutout innings against the Diamondbacks last September.

This total feels a run or two too high tonight in Hollywood.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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