Razorbacks Fall 4-1 to Stetson After Decisive Fourth Inning

No. 6 Arkansas couldn’t keep its hot streak going Sunday afternoon as Stetson got a 4-1 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks scored early but couldn’t generate offense after the first inning while the Hatters used one big frame to take control.

Arkansas entered the game with momentum after winning the first two games of the series, including a dominant 13-1 victory on Saturday and a 7-1 win in the opener. But Sunday’s matchup looked much different as Stetson pitching limited the Razorbacks’ lineup and forced the Hogs into mistakes in the field.

The loss dropped the Razorbacks to 12-4 overall, while Stetson improved to 6-10 and avoided a series sweep.

Damian Ruiz sparked the Arkansas offense early with a leadoff double in the first inning. Two batters later, Camden Kozeal delivered an RBI double down the right-field line to bring Ruiz home and give the Hogs a quick 1-0 lead.

That early run looked like it might set the tone for another strong day at the plate. Instead, it turned out to be the only scoring Arkansas managed all afternoon.

Stetson starter Trace Hartman settled in after the first inning and helped shut down the Razorbacks’ lineup. Hartman and reliever Andrew Lepine combined to allow just five hits in the game, and only three of those came after the opening inning.

Arkansas also drew six walks but couldn’t turn those opportunities into runs.

Stetson swings momentum with big fourth inning

The Hatters flipped the game in the fourth inning against Arkansas starter Colin Fisher.

Foster Apple started the rally with a home run to the Hog Pen that tied the score at 1-1. Later in the inning, Stetson took advantage of a defensive mistake by the Razorbacks that helped keep the frame alive.

After the error, Landon Russell followed with a double that moved runners into scoring position.

Moments later, Jayden Hylton delivered the biggest hit of the game. He launched a hanging breaking ball over the bullpen beyond the left-field wall, turning a tie game into a 4-1 Stetson lead.

The three-run homer proved to be enough as Arkansas struggled to get its offense going the rest of the way.

Fisher was charged with the loss in his fourth outing of the season. The left-hander had been nearly untouchable earlier in the year but allowed his first earned run of the season during the fourth-inning rally.

Arkansas bullpen keeps game close

Even after falling behind by three runs, the Razorbacks’ bullpen gave the team a chance to rally.

Cole Gibler took over on the mound in the fifth inning and turned in another strong outing. The sophomore worked three hitless innings and kept Stetson from adding to its lead.

Although he issued two walks, Gibler consistently limited hard contact and continued a stretch of effective performances out of the bullpen.

Ethan McElvain handled the final two innings for the Hogs. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three batters to finish the game.

Despite the strong relief work, Arkansas couldn’t mount a comeback.

The Razorbacks had several chances late in the game but never produced a scoring threat against Lepine, who closed the door for the Hatters.

Arkansas won first two games in easy fashion

Sunday’s result came after Arkansas controlled the first two games of the weekend series.

The Razorbacks opened the set Friday with a 7-1 victory behind strong pitching and a balanced offense that produced hits throughout the lineup.

They followed that performance with an even bigger showing Saturday.

Arkansas rolled to a 13-1 win as Hunter Dietz struck out 12 batters over six innings. The Hogs collected 13 hits and scored in five innings while building a large early lead.

Those wins pushed the Razorbacks’ winning streak to five games before Sunday’s setback.

Even with the loss in Game 3, Arkansas still holds the series advantage after taking the first two contests at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Looking ahead

The Hogs will look to regroup quickly as they continue their non-conference stretch before SEC play begins later in the spring.

Sunday’s game showed how quickly momentum can shift in baseball. Arkansas produced early offense but couldn’t add on, while Stetson capitalized on mistakes and one key swing.

For the Razorbacks, the focus now turns to getting the lineup back on track after being limited to five hits.

