Razorbacks get pair of homers from unlikely source to sweep Longhorns
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas made school history and swept No.1 Texas with a 13-8 win Saturday.
"It’s hard to beat anybody three times in a row," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Especially a good team like Texas."
The Razorbacks are now within two games of the Longhorns in the SEC standings after shaving three games off the lead.
"You can’t play this kind of baseball and expect to even be competitive in the postseason," Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "Give all the credit to Arkansas. They outplayed us in every shape, form, fashion they possibly could."
First baseman Reese Robinett came into the afternoon with just 17 at-bats on the season, no homers and just two RBIs. It had been 771 days since he last hit the ball out against LSU in March 2023.
It was Robinett who played hero twice with both the game-tying and game-winning homer. First in the fourth, his 406-foot shot to right-center, tying the game at four after the Longhorns jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.
"It’s like the light came on the last couple of weeks and his confidence," Van Horn said. "Once he got those two doubles in that mid-week game [against Arkansas-Pine Bluff], a couple of opposite-field hits and he’s just been swinging the bat a lot better."
His next at-bat, Arkansas finally punished Texas for its lack of command in the strike zone to the fullest extent.
With Arkansas down 7-6, a pair of one-out walks brought up Robinett with two on. He launched a 448-foot shot to give the lead back to the Hogs, one that Arkansas wouldn't relinquish.
"Just staying patient when I get opportunities." Robinett said. "Just kind of take [my opportunity]."
After scoring just one run across the first two games, Texas hung with a pair of homers off starter Landon Beidelschies and Ben Bybee.
Jalin Flores hit a three-run homer in the third to give the Longhorns its first lead of the series and open the scoring.
Center fielder Will Gasparino nearly robbed his counterpart Justin Thomas Jr. of a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.
His outstretched glove was unable to come up with the ball just beyond the 400-sign in straightaway center. Gasparino hit his own two-run homer the very next half inning.
Beidelschies lasted four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, and left with a season ERA of 4.65.
Dylan Carter and Christian Foutch combined for four innings of one-run baseball to allow the Hogs to mount the comeback and held the Longhorns to just two hits.
"I just went in there and went at them with my best stuff," Carter said. "Just attacked, filled up the zone and made them hit it. You know, Reese had hit that three-run home run and we’re all in the bullpen, we’re going crazy."
Arkansas now embarks on its final road series of the year against No. 2 LSU. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+. Arkansas holds a two-game lead over LSU in the SEC standings.
News and Notes:
Sweep Drought finally ends:
Arkansas finally recorded the first three-game sweep over the Longhorns since 1902 when the series began. This is the 22nd time the two teams have met in a three-game series in the regular season. Arkansas has been swept thrice by Texas, twice in Austin (1902, 1975) and again in 1983 in Little Rock. The Razorbacks are now 21-24 all time against the Longhorns in Fayetteville.
Rare Success off Top Reliever:
Lefty Dylan Volantis came into the game nearly unhittable. In 21 2/3 SEC innings, Volantis had a 0.42 ERA, allowing just one earned run and a WHIP of 0.66. Charles Davalan launched a three-run homer to right, his 13th of the season and just the third allowed by Volantis all year. It gave Arkansas plenty of insurance, the tying run never came to the plate after the homer.
1985 Team Recognized:
The 1985 team which Van Horn was a graduate assistant on, was officially recognized on the field pregame.