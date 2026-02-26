Razorbacks Need Three Good Arms to Pull Out Win in Pitcher's Win

Maybe the only thing that would have worse for Arkansas after Tuesday night's loss would have been dropping the second game to Arkansas State on Wednesday night.

The No. 6 Razorbacks didn’t light up the scoreboard, but then they didn’t need to.

Behind three pitchers and just enough offense in the first inning, the Razorbacks edged Arkansas State 1-0 at Baum-Walker Stadium. In a game where runs were hard to find, pitching ruled from start to finish.

"They were incredible," Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn said later.

The Hogs improved to 7-2 by holding the Red Wolves to just one hit all afternoon. Arkansas State dropped to 6-3 despite getting solid work from its own staff.

It was the kind of night where every pitch carried weight. For the Hogs, the pitchers delivered.

The only run came in the bottom of the first inning.

Ryder Helfrick drew a one-out walk to get things started. Moments later, a pickoff throw sailed into the stands, allowing him to move into scoring position. That mistake proved costly.

Kuhio Aloy followed with a single to center field, bringing Helfrick home. That swing accounted for the only run either team would score.

From there, it became a test of endurance.

Crème de la crème pic.twitter.com/nTlc3jvdCv — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 25, 2026

DeCremer Sets Tone Early

Oregon State transfer James DeCremer made his first start of the season and second appearance overall. The right-hander worked 3.2 innings and threw 50 pitches, reaching his preset limit in the fourth.

His breaking ball was sharp. All three of his strikeouts were looking. Hitters froze as the ball snapped across the plate.

The only hit DeCremer allowed came on his final pitch. Little Rock native Patrick Engskov hit a ball up the middle that glanced off freshman shortstop Carson Brumbaugh’s glove. Engskov hustled out of the box and stretched it into a double.

With a runner at second and two outs, Lonoke native Steele Eaves entered in relief. He got Evan Griffis to ground out to Brumbaugh, ending the threat and keeping the shutout intact.

Eaves then took control of the middle innings.

He worked 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out six and walking just one. He didn’t allow a hit and faced 10 batters. Twice he struck out Griffis looking, including a full-count punchout in the seventh that ended his outing.

For the season, Eaves now has eight strikeouts in seven innings and leads the team with three wins. He has allowed only three hits in three appearances.

When Eaves exited, Parker Coil took over.

Coil Slams Door

Coil entered in the seventh inning and immediately went to work. He struck out Aidan Houseworth and Cross Jumper swinging to close out the frame.

Over 2.2 innings, Coil recorded a career-high six strikeouts. He walked two batters but didn’t allow a hit. Both runners he walked were left stranded.

Coil now has 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings this season.

Together, DeCremer, Eaves and Coil combined for 13 strikeouts and allowed just one hit. It marked one of the most dominant pitching displays of the young season for the Razorbacks.

As strong as the pitching was, the offense struggled to add insurance.

Arkansas collected seven hits but couldn’t break through again. The Diamond Hogs were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and just 1-for-14 with runners on base. They left either seven or nine runners stranded and hit into three double plays. Seven strikeouts added to the frustration at the plate.

Maika Niu and Reese Robinett led the way offensively with two hits apiece. But the bats couldn’t deliver a second run.

The early execution proved enough.

Hogs strike first on Kuhio's RBI single! pic.twitter.com/gBCkgeQszt — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 25, 2026

The 1-0 final marked the first time since 2024 that Arkansas played in a game decided by that score. That season, the Razorbacks beat Auburn 1-0 on March 21 and later lost 1-0 in 11 innings to Texas A&M. Both of those games came on the road.

This one came at home and in front of a roster battling illness.

Van Horn said before the game that the team had been hit hard by the flu. Camden Kozeal and right-handed pitcher Jackson Kircher both sat out Wednesday. Brumbaugh had missed Tuesday’s game with flu-like symptoms but returned to action.

One benefit of the illness, Van Horn said, was that more players got opportunities during the midweek series against Arkansas State. The expectation is to have the roster healthy for the weekend.

The Razorbacks will stay at Baum-Walker Stadium to host Texas-Arlington in a three-game series starting Friday.

If Wednesday proved anything, it’s that Arkansas can win in different ways. Even when the offense stalls, the pitching staff can carry the load.

