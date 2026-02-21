Kozeal’s Blast, Bullpen Bolster Razorbacks in Home Opener Against Xavier

Arkansas opened a Baum-Walker Stadium homestand Friday with a 5-2 victory over the Xavier Musketeers in front of 10,388 fans, an opening-day record.

The Razorbacks moved to 4-1 on the season by combining early offense with steady pitching. They didn't have long to wait on something to happen for the Hogs.

Camden Kozeal delivered the biggest swing of the night in the first inning. The Arkansas infielder launched a three-run homer, his third of the season, to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead before many fans had settled into their seats.

Junior right-hander Gabe Gaeckle earned the start and worked five innings. He allowed four hits and one earned run, walked two and struck out seven to collect the win.

Xavier threatened at times. The Musketeers finished with nine hits but struggled to convert when it mattered most, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Despite being outhit, the Razorbacks maximized their opportunities. Arkansas went 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and its timely swings proved decisive.

The Hogs added breathing room in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nolan Souza lined a two-run double that pushed the lead to 5-1, capitalizing on traffic created earlier in the frame.

a DUB on Opening Day in Arkansas pic.twitter.com/oiXBu5crbP — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 20, 2026

Pitching, Defense Close the Door

Xavier got on the board in the fifth inning when Josh Stonehouse connected for a solo home run off Gaeckle.

The Musketeers later added another solo shot in the eighth.

After Gaeckle exited, Arkansas turned to Cole Gibler for the final four innings. The Razorbacks' reliever allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out two to earn the save.

Gibler also worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning, preserving Arkansas’ multi-run advantage. His ability to limit damage despite traffic kept Xavier from closing the gap.

Defensively, the Hogs flashed precision. A 1-3-6-2-5 double play in the second inning erased a scoring chance and shifted momentum back to Arkansas early in the contest.

The Razorbacks’ bullpen efficiency mattered. Even as Xavier continued to put runners aboard, Arkansas made the key pitch or defensive play at the right time.

Animal wrangler by day. Home run hitter by night. What can't Camden Kozeal do? pic.twitter.com/09Z4IiNj74 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 20, 2026

Offensively, Arkansas struck out 12 times. Musketeers starter Ryan Piech accounted for nine of those strikeouts across four innings before exiting after 71 pitches.

Even with the swing-and-miss issues, the Razorbacks’ power and extra-base hits supplied enough offense. Kozeal’s first-inning blast and Souza’s two-run double accounted for all five Arkansas runs.

Xavier, now 2-3, showed resilience throughout the night. The Musketeers’ two solo homers demonstrated their ability to answer, but missed chances with runners in scoring position defined the outcome.

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, continue an 18-game homestand and will look to build consistency as the series resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Nothing much was really flashing or spectacular in the win. It was to simply score, pitch well and field the ball well.

All of that proved to be enough.

Hogs Feed