Razorbacks raise expectations with No. 13 ranking in SI's basketball Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is already drawing some high expectations for this season, despite losing a couple of key players.
The Razorbacks landed at No. 13 spot in Sports Illustrated’s updated 2025–26 men’s college basketball way-too-early Top 25. This is what fans expected when John Calipari was hired as the coach in April 2024.
Most of that respect comes from Calipari returning a strong core group, a rarity for the Hall of Fame coach in recent years.
You can throw in some highly-touted recruits, too.
Five-star guard Darius Acuff is expected to excel alongside D.J. Wagner in the backcourt, while Karter Knox is expected to have a breakout season on the wing.
The frontcourt has been reinforced with transfer additions Malique Ewin (Florida State) and Nick Pringle (South Carolina), giving Arkansas a more physical presence inside.
“The Hogs seem positioned to build on that with strong roster continuity (a rarity for Calipari) and some talented reinforcements,” SI's Kevin Sweeney wrote.
Last year was a rollercoaster for the Razorbacks.
After a promising non-conference slate, Arkansas stumbled to an 0–5 start in SEC play, leading many to write off their postseason hopes.
Calipari, however, remained defiant in the face of criticism.
“Everyone put us in a coffin after 0-5,” he told reporters. “They just forgot the nails”.
The Razorbacks closed SEC play by winning four of their final five games, including upsets over ranked opponents Missouri and Mississippi State
The late surge secured a No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament, where the Hogs edged South Carolina before falling to Ole Miss in a narrow second-round loss.
The Razorbacks are one of several SEC teams featured in Sports Illustrated’s Top 25 for 2025–26, showing it's going to be another rough season in league play.
Defending national champion Florida is No. 2, Kentucky is No. 7, Auburn at No. 12 and Tennessee completes the ranked SEC teams at No. 15.
To save you some thinking about, the SEC has five teams in the Top 15. It may be another loaded representation of league teams in the NCAA Tournament.
Here's the analysis of the other SEC teams in the Top 25 projections:
• Florida Gators: Ranked No. 2, Florida is coming off an SEC Tournament championship and a strong offseason, highlighted by the return of Alex Condon and the addition of top transfer guards Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee.
• Kentucky Wildcats: At No. 7, Kentucky’s new-look roster under Mark Pope features 10 newcomers, including high-profile transfers and the return of star wing Otega Oweh.
• Auburn Tigers: Slotted at No. 12, Auburn returns Tahaad Pettiford and adds Big 12 leading scorer Keyshawn Hall, positioning Bruce Pearl’s squad for another deep run.
• Tennessee Volunteers: The Vols, at No. 15, are banking on Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie to fill the shoes of Zakai Zeigler and five-star freshman Nate Ament to make an immediate impact.
Other SEC programs, such as Alabama, Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, also appear in various national rankings and NET calculations.
The challenge for the Razorbacks will be translating preseason promise into consistent results, something Calipari’s teams have sometimes struggled with amid roster turnover.
The return of key players and the infusion of elite recruits give the Razorbacks a high ceiling.
As Calipari put it after last season’s turnaround, “We’ll be all right,” signaling his belief in the team’s direction.
If the Hogs can avoid the pitfalls of last year’s slow conference start, they have the pieces to make a deep tournament run.
Around these parts that's the expectation.
