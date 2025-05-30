Will Hogs make best impression in final visit with 4-star linebacker?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The last impression could end up as the best impression for 4-star linebacker prospect JJ Bush.
The 6-foot-3, 210 pound Alabama native is one of the top linebackers in the country ranked No. 247 overall, No. 16 at his position and No. 13 from the Yellowhammer State.
Bush has narrowed down which schools he will take an official visit to this summer beginning this weekend at Missouri.
He will then head to Cincinnati (June 6), LSU (June 13) and Arkansas (June 20).
As a junior, he was one of the best in his state at creating negative plays with 69 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, and an interception.
Not only is Bush known as a defensive stalwart, he also made an impact on offense by rushing for 344 yards and six touchdowns. His versatility made him invaluable, whether he was stuffing the run, dropping into coverage, or breaking through the line to sack the quarterback.
He is also a major contributor on the hardwood, earning Press-Register Coastal Alabama All-Region honors averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game last season.
This spring, Bush flashed impressive marks in the 200-meter dash at (24.32 seconds and long jump 20 feet, 8 inches which is a contributing factor to what makes him such a highly sought athlete.
Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams continues to recruit well at the linebacker position.
Whether they come from the transfer portal or high school ranks, he has become is one of the best at identifying potential stars.
The Razorbacks signed fellow Alabama native, Bradley Shaw, who signed with Arkansas as a 4-star and one of the top available uncommitted prospects during the early signing period in December 2023.
He was the No. 192 overall prospect in the 2024 class, No. 16 among linebackers and No. 14 ranked athlete in Alabama, according to 247Sports.
Shaw chose the Razorbacks over Clemson, Notre Dame, Auburn, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee and USC on Christmas Day.
Shaw received limited reps as a freshman but did appear in 12 games, recording 12 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry.
Williams success at developing top linebacker talent is noticeable, especially with the growth and development of Xavian Sorey.
The former 5-star Georgia signee is currently projected just outside NFL Draft Buzz's big board at No. 293 overall but has an opportunity to jump into mock drafts with another year leading the Razorbacks in production.
Arkansas' 15-man recruiting class for 2026 currently sits at No. 14 in the nation, according to 247sports.
WIth the dead period over, players across the country will begin taking official visits May 30.
Bush's recruiting weekend at Arkansas features several athletes committed elsewhere such as Bryant 4-star linebacker Jakore Smith (Oklahoma), 3-star offensive lineman Marques Uini (Arizona State), 3-star safety Braylon Edwards (SMU) and 3-star cornerback Victor Lincoln (Oklahoma State).
Bush, along unrated Bentonville wide receiver Blari Irvin, are the only two uncommitted prospects in attendance.
Current Arkansas pledges expected in attendance are 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough, 4-star wide receiver Dequane Prevo, 3-star safety Tay Lockett, 3-star defensive back Adam Auston and 3-star defensive lineman Ari Slocum.
