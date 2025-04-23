Razorbacks return to winning ways against Arkansas Little-Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a pair of frustrating losses to Texas A&M in No. 4 Arkansas' most recent SEC series, the Razorbacks showed no mercy against the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans in a 10-0 run-rule win in seven innings on 11 hits.
Little Rock didn't help its cause with five errors, including three in Arkansas' four-run third. Three of the five errors directly led to Razorback runs.
Brent Iredale opened the scoring in the second with a solo homer to right for his 50th RBI of the year. He is the second Razorbacks to cross the 50-RBI mark, joining Kuhio Aloy (57).
His night was cut short but was hit on the wrist with a pitch in his next at-bat before being removed from the game after just three innings.
Seven of the nine starters recorded a hit as the Razorbacks outhit the the Trojans 11-3. Second baseman Gabe Fraser and first baseman Cam Kozeal both had multi-hit days.
Tate McGuire, starting for the fourth straight midweek, benefited from the early run support and turned in his first scoreless outing as a starter with five shutout innings.
Despite walking the first two batters of the night, McGuire rebounded and gave the Hogs 15 outs on just 67 pitches.
Dylan Carter and Carson Wiggins pitched a scoreless inning in relief each to complete Arkansas' fourth shutout of the season.
Arkansas will conclude the home midweek slate against Little Rock 5 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
News and Notes:
Long Awaited Return
Van Horn announced on the pregame radio show that lefty Hunter Dietz should pitch at some point during the series. Dietz has just two career appearances in a Razorback uniform. It's been over a full calendar year since he last appeared on the mound on April 9, 2024 against San Jose State. He was subsequently shut down and required surgery to fix bone-related damage in his elbow.
Homerless Streak Over:
Iredale broke his 0-fer streak at the plate last weekend against Texas A&M. His second inning homer finally broke his long home run drought. He hadn't hit a homer in 40 at-bats. The drought spanned 17 days and was his first homer since April 5 against Mizzou. He is now tied for third on the team in homers with Kuhio Aloy (11).