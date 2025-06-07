Razorbacks' Root gets ball in Super Regional clash against Tennessee
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a lot of talk about Arkansas delaying Zach Root to a Sunday start, he will take the mound for Saturday's opener in the Super Regional against Tennessee.
A lot of people were hoping for a matchup with Volunteers' top pitcher Liam Doyle but with him slated to start Sunday that hyped matchup will be different with Gage Wood likely starting the second game.
"As of right now he’s going to be a starter," Van Horn said, "but you just never know when you get to these series like this how you’re going to do it."
The stage is set for an big-time NCAA Super Regional showdown at Baum-Walker Stadium, where No. 3 Arkansas (46-13) will send left-hander Root to the mound against No. 14 Tennessee (46-17) in Saturday's opener.
Root, who has anchored the Razorbacks' rotation since Southeastern Conference play began in March, enters the contest following what coach Dave Van Horn called an "amazing" performance.
The junior southpaw dominated Creighton in the regional round, firing six scoreless innings while striking out seven and allowing just three hits.
"His last outing showed exactly what he's capable of," Van Horn said. "But Tennessee presents a different challenge entirely. Every pitch matters against their lineup."
The Volunteers arrive in Fayetteville wielding one of college baseball's most potent offenses. Tennessee ranks third nationally with 122 home runs and fifth in slugging percentage (.558), presenting a formidable challenge for Root and the Arkansas pitching staff.
Root's previous encounter with the Volunteers on May 15 proved challenging, as he surrendered four runs on seven hits in 3⅔ innings. However, Van Horn believes the execution, not the game plan, was the issue that day.
"His location wasn't where it needed to be, and his breaking ball wasn't as sharp as usual," Van Horn explained. "He's been much better with that pitch recently."
The Vols will counter with right-hander Marcus Phillips, who brings a 3.71 ERA into the contest. Phillips also struggled in the teams' regular-season meeting, allowing three runs and seven hits across 4⅓ innings.
Tennessee's pitching plans for Sunday likely center around SEC Pitcher of the Year Doyle, though his availability remains questionable after throwing 135 pitches in the Knoxville Regional, including 31 in relief against Wake Forest.
The Hogs' Wood is coming off a career-best performance against Creighton, striking out 13 over six innings while allowing just three hits.
Arkansas has been nearly unbeatable at Baum-Walker Stadium, sporting a remarkable .747 winning percentage in their home park. That home-field advantage could prove crucial in what projects to be a tightly contested series.
The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, adding another chapter to what has become one of college baseball's most compelling rivalries.
Both teams rank among the nation's elite in key offensive categories, with Arkansas and Tennessee separated by mere percentage points in team batting average and slugging percentage.
Root, who earned national pitcher of the week honors earlier this season, will need to recapture the form that led to his team-leading five quality starts.
His ability to navigate Tennessee's balanced lineup of power hitters and speed merchants could set the tone for the entire series.
First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, with ESPN2 carrying the broadcast nationally.