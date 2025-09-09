Razorbacks schedule highlighted with long homestand, but no big names
Arkansas released its 56-game regular season schedule Tuesday, which includes 12 teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2025.
The traditional 30-game SEC slate is highlighted by a weekend series against perennial powerhouse Florida at Baum-Walker Stadium on March 27-29. The Gators made the NCAA Tournament after starting 1-11 in SEC play, the first time that had happened in the history of the conference.
Marquee top teams Texas, Tennessee and LSU were all left off Arkansas' schedule. Texas is the defending SEC regular season champs while LSU ended the Hogs' season in the College World Series. Vanderbilt was also left off the schedule, meaning Arkansas does not face any of the other three top 4 finishers in the regular season from 2025.
The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth in the national semifinal to eliminate the Hogs in dramatic fashion before sweeping the championship series against Coastal Carolina for its second title in three seasons.
The non-conference schedule includes a fourth straight trip to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas as part of the 2026 Shriners Children’s College Showdown. The three-day event from Feb. 13-15 will also serve as opening day for the first time since 2023.
Arkansas plays three different teams as part of the event before playing a bonus game against Tarleton State 2 p.m. Feb. 16.
Coach Dave Van Horn maintains the tradition for the third straight year of playing a 4-game wrap around set from Friday to Monday. Similar to last season, the Razorbacks have more than three potential starters for a weekend rotation.
Eight different players have already started a game for the Hogs through the opening weekend fall scrimmages because of the adjusted format that Van Horn implemented. Four shorter intrasquad scrimmages each lasting 2-3 innings meant that Cole Gibler, Cooper Dossett, Mark Brissey, Colin Fisher, Parker Coil, Hunter Dietz, James DeCremer and Peyton Lee all got a chance to "start".
The competition could spill over into the season. Gabe Gaeckle, Zach Root, Gage Wood and Landon Beidelschies each went five innings in Arkansas' four-game series against Washington State in 2025.
Other SEC home series include weekend matchups with Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.
Arkansas' biggest test on the road could come against Auburn, who advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals last year.
The Razorbacks will make its annual excursion down to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock April 14 to face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Arkansas' Baseball Schedule
Feb. 13-15: Shriners Children’s College Showdown
Feb. 16: vs. Tarleton State
Feb. 20-22: Xavier
Feb. 24-25: Arkansas State
Feb. 27-March 1: UT Arlington
March 3: Oral Roberts
March 6-9: Stetson
March 13-15: Mississippi State
March 17-18: Northern Colorado
March 20-22: at South Carolina
March 24: UCA
March 27-29: Florida
March 31: at Missouri State
April 2-4: at Auburn
April 7: Little Rock
April 10-12: at Alabama
April 14: vs. UAPB
April 17-19: Georgia
April 21: Missouri State
April 24-26: at Missouri
April 28-29: Northwestern State
May 1-3: Ole Miss
May 8-10: Oklahoma
May 14-16: at Kentucky
May 19-24: SEC Tournament
The Hogs will continue their fall scrimmages Friday and Saturday. A time had not been announced. Scrimmages are free and open to the public.