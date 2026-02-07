Razorbacks Stacking Preseason Honors with Three More All-Americans

With Arkansas' baseball season starting next week and expectations growing, three of the Razorbacks’ top hitters added to their preseason honors this week.

It's been happening frequently the last few days. The good news is the Hogs are stacking up preseason honors that also add to what fans want to see.

Infielder Cam Kozeal, catcher Ryder Helfrick and outfielder Kuhio Aloy were all selected as preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The selections mark a noteworthy moment for the Hogs’ line-up, with each player representing a different All-America team tier.

Kozeal, in his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Vanderbilt, earned first-team recognition at second base. Helfrick was named to the second team and Aloy secured a third team nod.

Kozeal’s journey to preseason All-America status was built on consistency and impact. Last season, he started 55 games, posted a .333 batting average, and powered 15 home runs with 62 runs batted in.

His presence in the middle of the line-up offered both power and on-base ability, key ingredients in the Hogs’ offensive profile, while his fishing based YouTube channel helped create team chemistry within the Razorbacks.

Helfrick’s résumé includes reliability behind the plate and a mature approach at the plate. He started 56 games last spring, hit 15 home runs and drove in 38 runs.

Defensively, his .995 fielding percentage and ability to control the running game stood out, helping solidify his value to the Razorbacks.

Aloy enters the 2026 campaign with his own credentials. Last season he played primarily as a designated hitter, but will see more time in the outfield this year.

He hit .317 with 13 home runs and led Arkansas with 70 RBIs, showcasing his ability to produce runs consistently.

These honors from the NCBWA — often seen as a precursor to major end-of-season awards like the Dick Howser Trophy — cap a winter of accolades for the Hogs.

Kozeal, Helfrick and Aloy join several teammates already peeking across preseason watch lists and All-SEC nods, tying personal success to rising expectations for the team.

Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick reacts to third strike against the Portland Pilots at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

National Recognition and Razorbacks’ Momentum

The NCBWA preseason All-America selections are among the first major national accolades that college players can earn each year.

For Arkansas, having three players recognized is notable and puts a spotlight on the depth of talent within the roster.

Kozeal’s First-Team nod in particular underscores his impact as a transfer who quickly became a cornerstone of the Razorbacks’ infield.

His ability to drive the baseball and move runners into scoring position gives Arkansas a steady presence in the heart of its batting order.

Helfrick’s repeat preseason recognition reflects the respect he’s garnered around the country.

One week until Opening Day ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/gA9pyfgkeM — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) February 6, 2026

Already on the Buster Posey Award watch list for the nation’s top catcher, he continues to attract attention for his offensive and defensive contributions.

Aloy’s versatility will be an asset, too. Moving from designated hitter to the outfield, he brings both power and productivity that helped him lead the Hogs in RBIs last year.

That combination of skills earned him a Third Team All-America spot and will be key for Arkansas this season.

Despite the hype, Van Horn has stressed that the focus remains on day-to-day improvement and team cohesion.

Entering early February, the Razorbacks are preparing to open against Oklahoma State at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Hogs Feed: