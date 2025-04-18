Razorbacks storm back with six-run fifth; even series against Aggies
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' bats woke up for a big inning that the fans at Baum-Walker have become accustomed to. The Razorbacks used a six-run fifth to break a 4-4 tie and even the series with a 11-5 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.
It's the ninth time in 17 SEC games that the Hogs have scored at least five runs in an inning. The Aloy brothers, Kuhio and Wehiwa, finished the day 6-for-9 at the plate and led the offense that managed 12 hits off Aggie pitchers.
Arkansas sent nine hitters in the fifth and the first five hitters all reached base. Kuhio Aloy hit a bouncing ball up the middle that snuck through for the go-ahead RBI single. Brent Iredale then broke his 0-for-19 at the plate with a two-run double down the left field line.
After barely getting any production from the bottom of the lineup Thursday, Justin Thomas homered for the second time in as many at-bats to cap the inning. It was his first homer in nearly three weeks (March 29 at Vanderbilt).
Before the outburst in the fifth, Wehiwa Aloy homered for the fourth straight game, a 448 foot solo shot, tied for the longest by a Razorback this season. He now sits at 15 on the season and is just two away from entering the top 10 in the Razorback single-season record book.
Arkansas' start did not match the bright sunshine that presented itself at Baum-Walker. Gage Wood's first appearance since Feb. 23 in Arlington was equal parts gloomy and short.
Wood lasted just 20 pitches and recorded only one out. A&M slugger Jace LaViolette blasted a two-run homer two batters into the game in front of a leadoff walk. He faced just two more batters before Van Horn emerged from the dugout.
Ben Bybee allowed just one inherited run to score and acted as the bridge guy in three innings of one-run ball. Van Horn pulled Bybee at just 44 pitches down by one and LaViolette due up, putting in Gabe Gaeckle, Gaeckle made his first relief appearance of the year after Wood's return. Gaeckle picked off Terrance Kiel II at third after he wandered too far off the bag to end the inning.
He allowed just a run off a solo homer in 5 2/3 innings of work. It's the first time he's allowed one run or fewer in an outing since the season opener against Washington State, when he pitched five shutout innings.
First pitch of the second game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC+.