SEC Shorts: How Yurachek would've explained playoff brackets if allowed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek had to spend the past few weeks tongue tied trying to not explain what was going on with the decisions the College Football Playoff committee was lining up, the guys at "SEC Shorts" have faced no such need to protect a room full of coaches and fellow atheletic directors.

As a result, they are able to show Razorbacks fans what Yurachek kinda wasn't allowed to reveal on those playoff rankings shows. So, in full cinematic greatness, is a breakdown of how things all went down while choosing the final ratings for each team that got into the playoffs, complete with several things that went on in the background just off screen from the championship games.

Hogs fans will definitely enjoy Texas trying to Texas, and cheer as their adopted team, Vanderbilt, takes out a little revenge on some of the SEC "Big Dawgs."

Hogs Feed: