Razorbacks' Van Horn on Loss: 'We Just Got Beat, Whoopie'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas watched a five-run ninth-inning lead evaporate before losing in extra innings 14-13 extra innings over the Missouri State Bears. The Razorbacks are now 23-3, snapping a seven-game winning streak and an 18-game winning streak in midweek games, dating back to 2023.
"I like our team," coach Dave Van Horn said. "I like the way we play. We just got beat. Whoopee. Move on."
Through the first 25 games of the season, it was Arkansas who ambushed its opponent and hung a crooked number, taking advantage of mistakes and moving station-to-station. Missouri State gave Arkansas a taste of its own medicine.
Missouri State started the rally off left hander Cole Gibler. Gibler struck out seven hitters in a row at one point in his outing but gave up singles on back-to-back pitches as he approached 40 pitches to lefties.
"Those are the two guys he needed to get out because he was really only going to go one to two [innings] max," Van Horn said. "We sent back out there to get those hitters, but it didn't happen."
Van Horn brought in Will McEntire and the game completely unraveled. Five straight hitters reached against McEntire.
Arkansas, who came into the game leading the country in fielding percentage (.988), made two errors, including a can of corn popup dropped by second baseman Nolan Souza, which would have given McEntire a key second out.
"That was a tough one there," Van Horn said. "Probably not a whole lot to say. Just didn't catch the ball."
McEntire gave way to Tate McGuire with the bases loaded in a one-run game. McGuire allowed the game tying-run to score on a fielder's choice but retired the side and gave Arkansas a chance for a walk-off in the home half of the ninth.
The Razorbacks went down in order, despite having Brent Iredale, Charles Davalan and Wehiwa Aloy due up.
In the top of the tenth, second baseman Nick Rodriguez, who came into the night with just one homer on the year in 88 at-bats, capped off a 5-for-6 day at the plate with the game-winning homer, his second of the day.
Arkansas relied on a pair of freshmen to supply the offense early to build the five-run lead. Coming into the game, third baseman Gabe Fraser and catcher Zane Becker had just 29 at-bats combined. The pair drove in seven of the team's first eight runs, including Fraser's first homer, a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the fourth.
It was the first time this season that Iredale didn't start at the hot corner, coming in for defensive purposes in the eighth.
After failing to get a runner into scoring position for the first three innings, Arkansas found themselves down 4-0 and in danger of squandering a bases loaded opportunity with no outs. Kendall Diggs popped out on the infield fly rule and Souza struck out swinging.
It left the inning in the hands of Becker. He got hit by a 2-1 pitch to extend the inning and get the Hogs on the board
Fraser wasted no time hitting his first homer in a Razorback uniform, ambushing an offspeed pitch to give the Hogs the lead.
When the lineup came back around, Becker added a go-ahead hit of his own with a two-run double after the Bears had tied the game at six.
Missouri State threw the opening punch and jumped out to a 3-0 lead off starter Colin Fisher. The Bears scored the first run of the game without putting the ball in play thanks to a walk, stolen base and a pair of wild pitches.
The Bears also found success hitting for power against the Razorback midweek pitching staff, finishing the day with three doubles and four homers.
The poor pitching overshadowed another stellar offensive night. Eight of the nine starters got a hit, led by left fielder Charles Davalan, who's 3-for-6 day saw him take over the team lead in batting average (.413).
The Razorbacks return to SEC play against No. 14 Vanderbilt 7 p.m. Friday on the road in Nashville. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.