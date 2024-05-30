Razorbacks Won't Have Brady Tygart for Regional with Some Injury
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will officially be without two pitchers. Coach Dave Van Horn confirmed that both Brady Tygart and Cooper Dossett will not pitch for the Razorbacks this weekend. Dossett suffered left the game May 18 against Texas A&M with an apparent arm injury and has not pitched since. Van Horn said Dossett will not pitch for the rest of the season but will not require surgery.
Meanwhile, Tygart is on the shelf with a shoulder injury. He last pitched in relief in the SEC Tournament and lasted just one inning. Tygart has dealt with injury issues in the past with 63 combined innings over the past two seasons before this year. Despite throwing 59.1 innings this year, it seems like injury issues have popped up again.
"It’s more like a shoulder,” Van Horn said. "They are going to have to do some testing. I don’t know the exact word, but it is not a ligament. Shoulder is not a problem, but it is something in there that needs a lot of time.”
Van Horn has yet to announce a starter for the opening game against Southeast Missouri State opting to wait until all four teams have practiced.
"Bottom line," Van Horn said. "Let them practice without knowing who they’re facing. There you go."
The Razorbacks start the Fayetteville Regional 2 p.m. Friday against SEMO. Kansas State and Louisiana Tech will follow at 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks fans hoping legendary Orioles manager right about pitching
• Will Razorbacks receive visit from another highly-regarded transfer?
• Calipari indeed changes philosophy of roster management
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook