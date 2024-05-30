Will Razorbacks Receive Visit From Another Highly Regarded Transfer?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Chaos in college basketball amid the deadline to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft is just beginning. Dozens of players have expressed their desire to enter the transfer portal, like former Miami Hurricanes shooting guard Wooga Poplar. Arkansas is in prime position to receive an official visit from the premier transfer, according to On3's Kentucky site. Poplar will head to Oregon next week and intends to visit Kentucky although a date is yet to be finalized.
The former Hurricanes' star had his best season as a junior scoring 13 points per game on 42% shooting. Three point shooting continues to improve year over year as he drained 39% of his attempts. Poplar has plenty of college experience with 100 games played during his first three seasons.
If Arkansas is fortunate enough to land the 6-5 guard, it could create a logjam on the perimeter for Calipari. That may not be a bad thing considering the experience Johnell Davis and Poplar would bring to the table. Davis brings four years and 128 career games played to the Razorbacks which could help keep young guys like Boogie Fland, Billy Richmond and Karter Knox calm during the season's biggest moments.
John Calipari shared his plans for one more impact transfer addition to his first Razorbacks squad next season. This week, the SEC is holding its spring meetings in Destin where Arkansas' coach shared his new approach with media members in attendance.
This shift in recruiting philosophy doesn't exactly align with Calipari's ways at Kentucky and Memphis. He understands the fact that change is necessary and needs to adjust before being left behind. Calipari wouldn't expand on his plans to add a ninth player to Arkansas' roster, not even a slight hint was given.
Arkansas' newest addition could be a scoring guard, a stretch-forward or even a physical rim protector. The deadline to withdraw from next month's NBA Draft is March 30 at midnight. Then, Calipari will know exactly who he can target for that elusive final spot.
