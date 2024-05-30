Razorbacks Fans Hoping Legendary Orioles Manager Right About Pitching
Momentum, declared Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver long ago, is only as good as tomorrow's starting pitcher.
For the Razorbacks, that sage pronouncement always bodes well when fireballing lefty Hagen Smith is set to start. What will matter most as the Hogs host the NCAAs this weekend and perhaps next is how close the other moundsmen come to achieving their potential.
When Brady Tygart, Mason Molina, Will McEntire and Gage Wood are at their collective best, Arkansas is clearly worthy of its No. 5 national seeding. And good enough to bring home a long-awaited baseball national championship.
Imagine how talented freshman closer Gabe Gaeckle would feel if he got that last out before a bunch of cheering OmaHawgs fans in a few weeks.
The Razorbacks were seemingly going to claim that prize for coach Norm DeBriyn in 1979 but lost twice in the championship round to Cal State-Fullerton, 13-10 and 2-1.
In 1985, Ron Fraser, coach of eventual champion Miami, claimed the Hogs had the best team among the eight that reached the College World Series. But Arkansas' usually reliable defense failed in one gut-wrenching inning as they blew a 7-0 lead and lost in extra innings to Southwest Conference rival Texas, even though the Shorthorns only got one ball out of the infield. Arkansas finished tied for third in that CWS.
Then, of course, there was 2018 when Arkansas was one out from putting the crown on coach Dave Van Horn's head. But a foul pop deep behind first base fell to earth between a trio of Hogs and Oregon State rallied to claim that title.
But, we digress.
There is no guarantee the best team, the host team, even advances out of the first weekend. A red-hot team like TCU proved that to Arkansas fans and the rest of the college baseball world last year.
If the higher-ranked team does reach week two of the NCAAs, they still have to win twice in the Super Regional. And that's not a lock, even when heavily favored. Upstart North Carolina State proved that three years ago to Kevin Kopps and the national No. 1-seeded Hogs.
So, Razorback rooters, take nothing for granted this weekend.
But if those six aforementioned Hogs' hurlers are making it easy on catcher Hudson White, then an 11th trip to a Super Regional should be in the cards.
And the Hogs are 7-3 in Supers, 3-1 in the comfy confines of Baum Stadium.
Lots of folks would say losing two straight in the SEC Tournament means Arkansas is in trouble and perhaps it's the other three teams coming into Fayetteville that have more momentum.
But Weaver, the Orioles' Hall of Fame manager, would disagree. He'd say Smith and his capable friends give Arkansas the edge.
Now they just have to prove it.
