What regional results tell fans about strength of Hogs' 2025 schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there’s one thing Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn knows, it’s how to set up a challenging schedule that will make sure his Razorbacks are ready for whatever his team will face when it comes to the postseason.
However, this year, the usual suspects who often come through for Van Horn by making the postseason didn’t do so, and several teams the Hogs often face as tough opponents in the SEC didn’t show up on the regular season schedule. So, with that in mind and with the majority of the regional schedule complete, let’s take a look at how truly tough this season’s baseball schedule turned out to be for the Hogs.
Of the 24 teams Arkansas played prior to regionals, only nine made it into the men’s NCAA baseball tournament. Of those, only four remain in the tournament, all facing elimination games Monday that could wipe the the field clean of all but one Arkansas opponent.
The only reason one Razorbacks foe is guaranteed to get through is because either LSU or Arkansas-Little Rock will advance out the regional in Baton Rouge, although there’s little doubt which of the two the people of Arkansas will be supporting this evening.
Meanwhile, in Knoxville, Tennessee is fighting for its life and the right to play the Razorbacks after a walk-off walk allowed Wake Forest to force a deciding game after a tight back and forth contest from the opening pitch. On one hand, there’s all the hype and emotion that comes with playing the Volunteers and another return of Tony Vitello to Baum-Walker that makes for an intriguing option.
However, from a big picture standpoint, it might be better for the Hogs to face an opponent that is far less familiar with them with a coach who doesn’t know Van Horn’s tendencies almost better than Van Horn knows them himself. Also, Wake Forest is theoretically the weaker of the two teams on paper, although that didn’t show Sunday night.
The Demon Deacons would also have a longer flight than the Vols and still have to travel back to North Carolina after their game Monday, essentially wiping out two days of rest and preparation that Arkansas has is its favor by wrapping things up Sunday night.
The other Arkansas opponent still out there is Ole Miss. The Rebels have shown guts after getting stunned by Murray State in the opener, 9-6.
They had to survive three consecutive elimination games, the first two of which were extremely close and stressful. Ole Miss had to take down Western Kentucky, 8-6, on short rest, then survive Georgia Tech, 11-9, after hanging on for dear life late following a Campbell Smithwick home run in the eighth.
Once the Rebels got their shot for revenge against Murray State, it wasn’t close and the momentum in the championship game has swung fully back in the host team’s favor.
Although Vanderbilt lost in gut-wrenching fashion after having the tying run sent back to third after what appeared to be the ultimate comeback hit to the gap in right-center bounced over the fence, it wasn’t surprising to see the Commodores be among the Arkansas opponents to not advance. Many were stunned to seem them in the overall No. 1 spot after they finished fourth in the SEC behind Texas, Arkansas and LSU.
Plus, Arkansas laid out a pretty clear blueprint on how to take them down when they swept Vandy several weeks back. The same can be said for Texas, which showed no hint it was ready for the rigors of postseason play when the Longhorns sauntered into Fayetteville a few weekends ago and got bounced back to Austin hornless.
So, in relation to previous seasons engineered by Van Horn, the results of regional play suggest this may have been the weakest schedule Arkansas has played in a while. It may also be revealing a false sense of greatness from the SEC.
That leaves the weight of the conference’s reputation on the Razorbacks and Auburn. The Hogs are not only the highest seed left from the SEC, but the entire tournament field.
Meanwhile, the Tigers may be the hottest team still playing. Van Horn will just have to hope his weaker than expected schedule was enough to prepare Arkansas for whatever lies ahead in the coming weekends.