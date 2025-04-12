Root's high-wire act sets table for 12th straight Razorback SEC win
ATHENS, Ga. — Arkansas left-hander Zach Root's outing was at risk of getting out of hand.
While Arkansas eventually ran away with the game with a seven-run ninth for a 13-3 win, the Hogs were in grave danger of dropping the opening game a three-game set with No. 7 Georgia.
In 3-3 game, Root allowed a single and a double in the bottom of the fifth and put the go-ahead run on third with just one out.
To make matters, the two most feared hitters in the SEC were up back-to-back.
Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett were due up. Not only are they the No. 2 and No.3 hitters in the lineup, they came into the game with a combined 30 homers and 102 RBIs, the most of any duo on any SEC team.
Arkansas' top two RBI-getters (Brent Iredale and Wehiwa Aloy) combined for just 86 in comparison.
Root battled back from down 3-1 in the count to pick up a full-count check swing strikeout on a breaking ball.
He repeated the trick with Burnett, striking him out with a breaking-ball on a 1-2 pitch.
The broadcast radar gun had Root up to 97 miles an hour on the fastball in the critical moments as he let out aa massive roar after getting out of the jam.
After allowing three runs in the second, he settled in to give the Hogs a chance by retiring seven in a row through the middle innings.
The entire pitching staff held a potent Georgia lineup when it needed.
The Bulldogs came into the game with 92 homers, but were held to just one two-run homer in the second and 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Root's night finished after 5 2/3 innings of three-run ball, all allowed in the second inning. He threw 61 of his 95 pitches for strikes and struck out seven. His season ERA now sits at 3.74.
Aiden Jimenez continues to reward Van Horn for putting himself in high-leverage situations, stranding the bases loaded in the sixth. Jimenez now has a season ERA of 1.14, allowing just three earned runs in 23 2/3 innings of work.
The offense rewarded the pitching with 13 unanswered runs.
After Georgia starter Brian Curley retired the first 10 hitters, Arkansas reversed its fortune in the span of four pitches.
In perhaps the biggest sign of the team's competitive spirit.
Gabe Fraser was thrown into the fire in the bottom of the fifth after starting second baseman Nolan Souza sustained an injury in the top of the inning on a collision at third base trying to advance on a groundball.
The broadcast showed Souza in a sling in the subsequent inning.
When Fraser's spot came back around in the seventh, he laced an RBI triple, which turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Arkansas will go for its fifth straight SEC series win 3 p.m. Saturday in game two of the series against Georgia. The game will be streamed on SEC+.