Alabama Solidifies Quarterback Room for 2026 After Ty Simpson's NFL Draft Decision
With Alabama starting quarterback Ty Simpson announcing his plans to enter the 2026 NFL draft, the program moved quickly to lock in their two top backups for next season.
Alabama has agreed to new revenue sharing deals with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, Simpson's two co-backups for this season. The duo is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job this spring as the Tide begins to reshape their roster for next fall.
Mack completed 24 of his 32 passes this season for 228 yards and two scores. Russell went 11-for-15 for 143 yards and two scores. The Crimson Tide also have four-star freshman quarterback Jett Thomalla signed out of Nebraska to round out their top three signal callers for next season.
Alabama went 11-4 this season, losing in the CFP quarterfinal to Indiana 38-3. Head coach Kalen DeBoer will have plenty of pressure on him heading into 2026, and he'll need to get the quarterback decision right.