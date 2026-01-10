Razorbacks expected to receive visit from veteran SEC safety

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks had plenty needs to address this offseason such as replacing a secondary among the worst in all of college football.

LSU safety transfer Jardin Gilbert appeared on the Razorbacks radar Thursday night when CBS Sports reported he is expected to visit Arkansas in the near future. Gilbert is considered the No. 27 ranked transfer available, No. 2 among safeties in the portal, according to 247Sports.

The former 4-star prospect signed with Texas A&M as a member of its top-10 recruiting class following the 2020 season. He will be looking to play in his sixth season at the college level with two years cut short due to injury.

LSU safety transfer Jardin Gilbert plans to visit Louisville, Florida State, Arkansas, Mississippi State and UCLA, sources tell @CBSSports.



Former top-175 overall recruit who began his career at Texas A&M. Has made 24 career starts at A&M and LSU. pic.twitter.com/PQWwetIIct — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 9, 2026

During his college career, Gilbert has recorded 145 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 42 games. He suffered a shoulder injury in 2023 with the Aggies which counted as his medical redshirt.

His regular redshirt was used after playing in only four regular season games for the Tigers. He missed parts of spring football which allowed many of the younger defensive backs to earn looks for potential playing time.

However, injuries complicated things on the backend, causing former coach Brian Kelly his job and College Football Playoff expectations.

While Gilbert dealt with a nagging shoulder injury that required a surgery during the spring, he was able to recover and contribute by opening weekend. He didn't quite light the world on fire as he graded out in the mid 50's by Pro Football Focus in each of the major defensive categories this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Arkansas' defensive coaching staff have brought in an extensive list of options to shore up a unit that ranked No. 104 nationally in passing yards allowed at a shade over 239 per game.

New Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts bring in Deron Wilson, CJ Wiliford and Eddie Hicks to flip the room with the addition of six transfers to the secondary. It was important to this staff to recruit transfers based off total production as the group has combined for 11 career interceptions.

Arkansas Secondary Transfers

Jahiem Johnson, DB (Tulane): No. 121 (No. 7 CB)

Christian Harrison, S (Cincinnati): No. 323 (No. 26 S)

La'Khi Roland, DB (Maryland): No. 362 (No. 34 CB)

Shelton Lewis, DB (Clemson): No. 482 (No. 51 CB)

Tyler Scott, DB (Georgia State): No. 868 (No. 94 CB)

Braydon Lee, DB (Maryland): No ranking

Arkansas currently holds onto the No. 4 ranked transfer portal class among SEC teams, No. 11 nationally, according to 247Sports. The Razorbacks finished the 2025 season with a 2-10 overall record and 0-8 mark in conference play before smashing the reset button with the hiring of Memphis' Ryan Silverfield.

Along with his boss, athletics director Hunter Yurachek, Silverfield has vowed to turn things around in Fayetteville in fairly short order. He has already delivered on some of his promises on the recruiting front by mending soured relationships between the state's flagship program and in-state high schools.

The Razorbacks have roughly 60 players on its roster at this point in the offseason which keeps spots open for around 30 more student-athletes.

