Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Pete Alonso to Go Deep vs. Reds)

The only thing that makes a weekend better is a holiday weekend, so strap in, we have a fun few days ahead of us! In true 4th of July spirit, we're going to bet on some fireworks taking place for today's MLB action ahead of tomorrow's festivities. In this article, I'm going to give you three players to bet on to hit a home run tonight.

Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Pete Alonso Home Run (+320)

Jared Young Home Run (+520)

Alejandro Kirk Home Run (+630)

Pete Alonso Home Run (+320)

Brady Singer (5.12 ERA) gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds today, and he has the highest home runs allowed rate amongst all of Friday's starters, giving up 2.2 home runs per nine innings pitched. That's great news for Mets batters, so I'm going to bet on Pete Alonso to hit a home run at +320. He leads the team both in home runs (19) and slugging percentage (.466) this season, so he's by far the most dangerous batter that Singer will have to face.

Jared Young Home Run (+520)

Grant Holmes' 3.96 ERA may not seem like it's much to write home about, but the majority of the runs he has given up have come from the long ball. He has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 24th highest rate in the Majors amongst all pitchers with 60+ innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Jared Young of the Mets to hit a home run. He has longer odds than some other options on the team, but he's third in slugging percentage at .421 and has already hit six home runs in just 42 games.

Alejandro Kirk Home Run (+630)

The Blue Jays are set to take on the Mariners in an ALCS rematch tonight, and Luis Castillo will get the start for the Mariners. He has struggled this season, sporting an ERA of 4.93 while giving up 1.1 home runs per nine innings pitched. I think now is a great time to bet on Alejandro Kirk to see some further improvement since returning from injury. He has hit two home runs in just 19 games this season, but he's starting to find his swing, evidenced by racking up three hits in his last two starts. He's a great dark horse option tonight at +630.

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