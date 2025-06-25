Slice of Razorbacks' history heading to Baseball Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The positive ramifications for Gage Wood keep on coming for Arkansas' Gage Wood after throwing the third no-hitter in the College World Series and the 14th in Razorback history.
The immediate aftermath of the no-hitter triggered a media frenzy that included interviews on SportsCenter and the Pat McAfee Show.
Now, a piece of that game will be preserved in the history books. Wood's cleats from the no-no are heading to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Wood has also shot up MLB mock draft boards for next month's MLB Draft, slotting in at No. 22 to Atlanta Braves in MLB.com's latest projections.
If Wood were to be drafted in the first round, he would be the first right-handed pitcher to be drafted in the first round since the Tampa Bay Rays took Ryne Stanek with the No. 29 pick in 2013.
Wood's 19 strikeouts set a College World Series record and school record for most strikeouts in a game. Perhaps no player has increased his draft stock over the past few weeks in a way that Wood has, not just his historic performance on the biggest stage of college baseball.
In three seasons, Wood has just 108 career innings across the three seasons at Arkansas with just 13 starts, but his performance in the NCAA Tournament shot him up the draft boards.
Despite being hampered with a shoulder impingement during his draft year that caused him to miss nearly two months starting at the end of February, he's caught fire at the right time.
In his last three appearances with the Razorbacks against Creighton, Tennessee and Murray State, he's allowed just four earned runs in 18 1/3 innings for an ERA of 1.96.
Three of those four earned runs came on one swing of the bat against Creighton, a three-run homer in the regional final. In the three outings, he also struck out 32 hitters for a strikeout per nine rate of 15.71.
Wood was not part of the MLB.com Top 200 prospect list until the most recent update where he slides in at No. 50. Along with shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, Wood has a chance to make some Razorback history.
The Razorbacks have never had two players drafted in the first round in the same season in school history. Aloy is currently the No. 20 overall pick in the same mock draft to the Chicago Cubs.
Arkansas also has not had a position player drafted in the first round in five seasons since Heston Kjerstad was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in an abbreviated five round draft in the COVID year in 2020.
The Hogs have not had an infielder selected in the first round since Zack Cox went to the Cardinals with the 25th pick in 2010. The Razorbacks have not had a first round right handed pitcher since Ryne Stanek in 2013.
The MLB Draft takes place in Atlanta as part of All-Star Weekend July 13-14. The first three rounds will be televised on ESPN and MLB Network.