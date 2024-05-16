Texas Aces Battle Between Arkansas, Aggies with SEC Division Title at Stake
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Old high school Texas battle lines are reignited on a bigger stage between Hagen Smith of Arkansas and Ryan Prager of Texas A&M in the series opener between the two teams Thursday. The Razorbacks hold a two-game lead in the final SEC West division title. The conference will be without divisions starting next year with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.
“I know Hagen back from high school," Prager said. "We played against each other growing up on the summer circuit, it’s gonna be fun to play against him again.”
The two went to high school about two hours apart with Smith attending Bullard High School while Prager attended Hillcrest High School in Dallas. Both have turned in spectacular seasons for their respective programs. The two pitchers have a combined record of 17-1 and the two teams are 23-3 in games pitched by their respective aces. Arkansas is a perfect 13-0 when Smith takes the mound.
Smith and Prager currently rank first and second in season ERA in the conference respectively. Prager's ERA checks in at 2.71, while Smith's starts the night at 1.65. Both pitchers also rank in the top five in the SEC in both strikeouts and opponent's batting average. Smith leads the way in both categories with 136 strikeouts and an opponent's batting average of .138
Both were also named as one of 69 semifinalists for the DIck Howser Trophy, given annually to the best player in college baseball. Finalists will be named June 6.
The series will now begin an hour later than initially scheduled due to inclement weather in the area. First pitch is now scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday from Blue Bell Park in College Station.
