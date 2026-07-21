Through His Mother's Eyes: Inside Perspective on The Rise of Gage Wood

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For Chasity Gould, the clearest picture of this whole ride isn’t a trophy or a stat line. It’s a hug that never happened.

She watched her son, former Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood, throw a no-hitter in Omaha and etch his name into College World Series history, then somehow never got the postgame embrace she’d been waiting on since he was a kid calling the Hogs before he could walk.

Now, as that same Razorback ace takes the ball at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies’ top pitching prospect in the All-Star Futures Game, his mom is trying to balance two things at once.

It's the pride of seeing Fayetteville give way to a national stage, and the quiet hope that the hug she missed will feel a thousand times sweeter when it finally comes on a big-league night.

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I Knew My Role Was Shifting at Warp Speed"

Before Philadelphia, the first round money or a Futures Game start, Gould can point to one moment that told her everything she needed to know about who her son was, and who she can become.

“The day I watched my 17-year-old boy call K-State to withdraw his commitment with the utmost respect whilst the man on the other end of that phone call offered nothing but insults,” Gould said, “I knew in that moment I’d done something right raising him and my role was shifting from the driver’s seat to the passenger at warp speed.”

There’s a mom’s ache in that memory, but also a kind of pride you can hear in every word.

That phone call, she believes, was the hinge between the world where she made the plans and the world where he did.

From that point on, she wasn’t steering, but buckling in for the ride.

By the time Arkansas came into the picture and he settled into life in Fayetteville, everything felt faster. From the UA campus, the stadium lights, to the daily SEC baseball grind, they were all wrapped around a kid whose routine she barely recognized anymore.

“Gage is ultra competitive,” Gould said. “He made his physical and mental gains through an extremely regimented meal and workout plan from about age 15 and has been striving to perfect it even more in the years since.

"Pizza, soda, fast food in general have been off the menu for quite some time (not to say he never indulges). Sleep schedule is nonnegotiable. There some say he’s like an old man with his early bedtimes.”

Those choices came with real costs.

“The activities and events he’s missed over the years for baseball are immense and just too many to list,” Gould said. “Now, though he doesn’t think of them as sacrifices, he appreciates the value in what he did to accomplish what he has so far and has been quoted to say he ‘has no regrets’.”

That’s the part fans seldom see. They see his stat line, roar when he walks off the mound, and replay pitch-by-pitch of his big day in Omaha at the College World Series.

Wood's mother sees every birthday, school function and night out that quietly got traded for another lift, another bullpen, another chance to be ready when Arkansas needed him most.

“Knowing it could all end in an instant is something I think every athlete’s mom considers at one time or another,” Gould continued. “For me now though, I’m doing my best to live in the moment.”

National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I Was Just Hoping He’d Shove It Down Someone’s Throat"

Living in the moment got a whole new test when her phone buzzed with a text from Gage. It was the opportunity to tell his mom he not only gets to play in the Futures Game, but start.

The Batesville kid with a chip on his shoulder gets to show off his potential during the MLB All-Star weekend.

“I was just so happy for him when he texted me he was getting the start. Incredibly proud,” Gould said. “I’m learning how to share in these moments from a distance and thankful the organization feels it’s important to document and capture them for us so we can see and ‘feel’ it with him.”

For a mom who could once jump in the car and be at Baum-Walker in time for warmups, the distance is its own adjustment.

Now, she’s watching her son’s milestones through televised angles and social media clips, trusting that the cameras will catch what her eyes can’t from home.

Still, when the broadcast cuts to Citizens Bank Park, and he’s hopping over the first-base line, everything narrows to one image.

“Watching him hop over the first base line and take the mound was sublime,” Gould said. “He’s worked most of his life for the moments he's having right now, and it’s just an extraordinary time for our family as a whole.”

Then she adds the line that tells you exactly how a pitcher’s mom thinks.

“But to be perfectly honest, I was just hoping he’d go out and shove it down someone’s throat,” Gould said. “I can be ‘mean’ like that because a pitcher's mom knows just how fast the table can turn. You gotta take what you can when you can.”

This is a woman who has watched enough baseball to understand how fragile a dominant outing can be, how thin the margin is between future ace and just another arm in the rotation.

Gould's not wishing for a nice appearance. However, she's hoping, fiercely, that her kid stamps his name all over a stage designed to showcase tomorrow’s stars.

At the same time, she knows every pitch is a risk.

“Knowing it could all end in an instant…” Gould said, “I think every athlete’s mom considers that at one time or another. For me now, though, I'm doing my best to live in the moment."

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates completing a no hitter \against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hug Omaha Owes Her

To understand what this Futures Game start really means to Gould, you have to go back to the one day in Omaha she still carries like a bruise and a blessing.

She watched Gage throw a no-hitter in the College World Series, the kind of performance that welds a name to Razorback history, and pushes a kid onto draft boards.

She watched him walk off to a roar that felt like it might never end. What she didn’t get was the simple, human punctuation she’d been dreaming about.

The hug never happened.

The moment evaporated into interviews, celebrations, logistics, the rush that swallows players on nights when their name is plastered on headlines all over the place. From television, newspapers to websites everywhere, Wood's star had never been brighter.

But there was one thing that didn't get to happen.

“If I let myself dream a little…” Gould said. “I hope he absolutely shoves, and that post-game hug I was robbed of in Omaha will be 1,000 times sweeter.”

What this isn't about is the All-Star weekend in Philadelphia or a single exhibition inning televised nationally. This is all about a mother trying to catch up to a story that keeps outrunning her, about wanting one quiet second in the middle of nights that belong to everyone else.

The rest of the baseball world will remember Gage Wood, the Razorback turned Phillies prospect, for the no-hitter in Omaha, the Futures Game start, the years of dominance that might be coming next.

Chasity Gould will remember the phone call when Wood told Kansas State of his decommitment, the early nights when the lights were off and the alarm was set, the text that said he was starting in a big-league park, and the hug they’re both still chasing.

When it finally comes, she believes, it will carry all those moments, from Batesville, Fayetteville, Omaha and to Philadelphia in a single embrace.

It's the journey of a pitcher, years in the making, told through the eyes of his mother who walked beside him step by step.

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