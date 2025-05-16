Two Bargo bombs sink Arkansas in series opener against Tennessee
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 17 Tennessee came into Friday's series opener against No. 8 Arkansas as just one of four teams in the country with more homers than the Razorbacks.
That power was on full display as the Volunteers slugged four homers. Two came from left fielder Dalton Bargo to beat the Hogs 10-7 in the first game of the set.
Bargo opened the scoring against Arkansas starter Zach Root with a homer to left field to lead off the second inning.
The Volunteers consistently got good swings off Root, chasing him from the game after just 3 2/3 innings and 68 pitches.
"He didn’t have his good stuff really from the get go," coach Dave Van Horn said. "He didn’t have a breaking ball and wasn’t locating his fastball like he normally does, compared to what we’ve seen the last couple of weeks."
Arkansas left at least one runner on base in each of the innings against Tennessee starter Marcus Phillips, but cashed in on just two opportunities.
A critical play at the plate kept a two-run bottom of the second from getting out of control. Left fielder Charles Davalan doubled down the right field line on a 1-2 pitch with the bases loaded and two outs to score two runs.
Reese Robinett attempted to score from first but was cut down at the plate by a 9-3-2 relay throw started by right fielder Reese Chapman. The call stood after video review.
Tennessee returned the favor with two out-damage of its own in the fourth. The Vols put up a three-spot and took a 4-2 lead and never looked back.
The big blow came off the bat of the bat of third baseman Manny Marin on a ball up the middle that shortstop Wehiwa Aloy couldn't quite get to.
Arkansas added another run in the fifth with an RBI double down the left field line from Kuhio Aloy but failed to score in the final four innings as they left 12 runners on base for the game.
The Hogs wasted a chance in the seventh when three straight runners reached with two outs to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate in a 7-3 game.
Third baseman Brent Iredale gave the crowd a gasp but lined out to left field a few steps short of the warning track.
Arkansas plated three in the eighth and brought the go-ahead run to the plate but once again came up a day late and a dollar short.
Charles Davalan lined out to the shortstop Ariel Antigua, just into the game for defense. Antigua caught the ball initially but may have dropped the ball, but a catch was called on the field.
Antigua then uncorked a throw wide of the first base bag to put two runners on second and third with just one out.
"It's a line drive and he rushed it so much," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. "He kind of caught it and then wanted to race to the bag to get the double play. Then the ball drops and you could get a double play an unconventional way. The proper thing there call wise is just to call it a line drive and kill it. But they were able to advance because we had a mad scramble after that."
Wehiwa Aloy drove them both in with a two-run bloop shot to left, The Hogs scored one more to cut the lead to one, but stranded the tying run at first.
Tennessee got all three runs back in the ninth, all charged to Hunter Dietz, making just his second appearance of the season, faced three batters and did not record an out.
"Just flush it and move on," pitcher Dylan Carter said about the team's mindset. "Just be ready to come out tomorrow."
Arkansas looks to even the series 6:30 p.m. Friday, The game will be streamed on SEC+.
News and Notes:
Wehiwa Aloy's Cold Streak Ends:
Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy's two-run bloop single in the eighth broke him out his toughest stretch of the year. Aloy, recently named a Dick Howser Award semifinalist, was 0 for his last 11. Normally such a stretch isn't newsworthy, but a player in the running for SEC Player of the Year could hamper his case with a cold spell in the final few weeks.
Hogs Stay Stationary:
SEC opponents came into the game with four or more stolen bases in four of Phillips' last six starts. Arkansas was unable to take advantage, not even recording an official attempt. The Razorbacks did force Phillips to attempt 22 pickoffs in less than five innings. Iredale finally stole the Hogs' first base of the night in the sixth, swiping second off AJ Russell.
"He really varied the way he was holding runners on not just with his pickoff moves," Vitello said. Assistant coach [Josh] Elander was kind of teasing and keeping it light hearted over here in the dugout. He was yelling out 'that's a new move.'"