Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas Had a Scoop-and-Score That You Need to See to Believe
In one of the games of the weekend in college football featuring No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 14 Tennessee, Sooners defensive end R Mason Thomas made an early game changing play that fans will need to see to believe.
With the Volunteers leading 7-0 in the first quarter and driving down the field once again, Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar took a blindside hit on a run-pass option play, and the ball found its way into the hands of Thomas.
Thomas, who had been engaged on a block from Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman, took the ball up the field while stiff-arming Kitselman for about the first 20 yards of the return. Once Kitselman failed to tackle Thomas, the defensive end and a convoy of Oklahoma defenders continued up the sideline for what appeared to be an easy touchdown.
Except Thomas, following the stiff arm, appeared to injure himself and was barely able to keep his balance in bounds before trotting into the end zone. After scoring on the 71-yard fumble return, Thomas had to be helped to the sideline by teammates and the training staff as he favored his leg.
If Oklahoma goes on to capture a road victory, fans will certainly be pointing to this early play made by Thomas as a key reason for the win.