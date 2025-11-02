SI

Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas Had a Scoop-and-Score That You Need to See to Believe

The Oklahoma defensive end made an early game changing play that was anything but textbook.

Mike McDaniel

R Mason Thomas made a big play early in Oklahoma’s clash against Tennessee on Saturday night.
R Mason Thomas made a big play early in Oklahoma’s clash against Tennessee on Saturday night. / ESPN
In this story:

In one of the games of the weekend in college football featuring No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 14 Tennessee, Sooners defensive end R Mason Thomas made an early game changing play that fans will need to see to believe.

With the Volunteers leading 7-0 in the first quarter and driving down the field once again, Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar took a blindside hit on a run-pass option play, and the ball found its way into the hands of Thomas.

Thomas, who had been engaged on a block from Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman, took the ball up the field while stiff-arming Kitselman for about the first 20 yards of the return. Once Kitselman failed to tackle Thomas, the defensive end and a convoy of Oklahoma defenders continued up the sideline for what appeared to be an easy touchdown.

Except Thomas, following the stiff arm, appeared to injure himself and was barely able to keep his balance in bounds before trotting into the end zone. After scoring on the 71-yard fumble return, Thomas had to be helped to the sideline by teammates and the training staff as he favored his leg.

If Oklahoma goes on to capture a road victory, fans will certainly be pointing to this early play made by Thomas as a key reason for the win.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football