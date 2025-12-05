Alabama RB Jam Miller’s Status Updated for Saturday’s SEC Championship
Alabama star running back Jam Miller is dealing with a lower leg injury and is facing “long odds” to play in Saturday’s SEC championship against Georgia, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Miller’s injury is not considered serious, and he is set to be back for postseason play as the Crimson Tide will likely play in the College Football Playoff regardless of Saturday’s outcome.
The Crimson Tide have operated a running back room by committee this season, but Miller is the team’s leading rusher. He's carried the ball 123 times for 493 yards and three scores this season. In Miller’s absence, a larger workload is expected for Daniel Hill, who carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards last week against Auburn.
The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide take on third-ranked Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.
