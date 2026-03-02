Van Horn Confident Wiggins Could Return This Season but Needs to Slow Down

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn shared encouraging news about Carson Wiggins’ recovery this week, saying he believes the young right-hander will pitch for the Razorbacks before the season ends.

After losses in the past week to Arkansas State and Xavier, fans were looking for something positive and that is the major headline from the Swatter's Club luncheon Monday.

Wiggins, who had Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury late last season, has been steadily working his way back. The update came during Van Horn’s appearance where he outlined the progress the pitcher has made.

For much of the offseason, the focus has been on rehab and patience. The Hogs have taken a careful approach, making sure Wiggins builds strength without rushing the process.

Recently, Wiggins climbed back onto the mound for a light bullpen session. That was a key step forward for both him and the coaching staff.

Van Horn described how Wiggins’ first pitches during that session immediately caught attention. And he's showing some things they don't want to see now.

“We got to get him on the mound for the first time and throw 10 pitches, and I think the first pitch that came out of his hand was upper-80s,” Van Horn said. “Coach Hobbs said, ‘oh, easy now. Slow down, big boy.’ The other day, the first pitch came out of his hand, he was in the low 90s. We’re like slow down, let’s keep it in the upper 80s now.”

The Arkansas skipper smiled while explaining that the staff wants Wiggins to focus on control and gradual buildup rather than velocity.

“I think he’s going to pitch for us before the season’s over now,” Van Horn added.

That statement alone gave Razorbacks fans reason to be optimistic.

Arkansas RHP Carson Wiggins might be able to pitch this season after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.



What Dave Van Horn said today about Wiggins, who is sophomore draft-eligible:https://t.co/Qq6XDUA2cE — Matt Jones (@ByMattJones) March 2, 2026

A Promising Arm Working Back

Before his injury, Wiggins showed he could help Arkansas out of the bullpen. During his last healthy stretch, he made 14 relief appearances. He posted a 1-1 record, collected three saves and struck out 20 batters in 14 innings.

Those numbers reflect the kind of swing-and-miss ability that made him a valuable option late in games. The Razorbacks leaned on him in tight spots, and he responded with poise.

The road back from Tommy John surgery isn’t short. It requires steady rehab, attention to detail and mental toughness. Van Horn pointed out that Wiggins has handled it well.

“He’s such a specimen, physical,” Van Horn said. “His brother went through it. Carson, he’s a strike thrower. Now it seems like he’s throwing strikes already.”

That ability to command the ball is important. Even during light sessions, throwing strikes shows that mechanics are coming together again.

Van Horn also noted that Wiggins is draft-eligible for two seasons. The coach believes professional baseball will likely come calling at some point.

In a best-case scenario, the Hogs would get Wiggins back on the mound later this year and possibly again in 2027 in a bigger role. Van Horn even mentioned the possibility of him developing into a Friday night starter if everything falls into place.

For now, though, the focus remains on steady progress and health.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher James JeCremer against Arkansas State. | Arkansas Communications

Other Pitching Updates for Hogs

Along with the news about Wiggins, Van Horn shared other pitching plans for Arkansas.

He confirmed that James DeCremer will start against Oral Roberts. That gives the Razorbacks a clear plan as they continue through their schedule.

Van Horn also said Jackson Kircher, who had been sidelined due to illness, is expected to be available soon. That adds another arm back into the mix.

As the season moves forward, pitching depth always matters. Having options available allows the Hogs to manage innings and keep players fresh.

If Wiggins is able to return later this year, it would give Arkansas another experienced arm just as conference play intensifies. Even a limited role could provide meaningful help.

For now, the message from Van Horn is simple: progress is happening. Wiggins is throwing again. The velocity is there, perhaps even ahead of schedule. The next step is continuing to build strength and endurance.

The Razorbacks won’t rush him. But if all continues to trend upward, Arkansas fans may see No. 99 back on the mound before the final out of the season.

Hogs Feed