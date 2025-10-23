Van Horn's record against new Tennessee coach opposite of Vitello
Tennessee's unprecedented situation of needing a new coach after fall ball is already nearing its conclusion around the country became reality after the San Francisco Giants announced Wednesday that former coach and Arkansas assistant would be the team's new manager.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tony to the Giants family," Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said in a statement released by the team. "Tony is one of the brightest, most innovative and most respected coaches in college baseball today."
Tennessee athletic director Danny White named pitching coach Frank Anderson to interim coach as he weighs his decision. According to a report from KnoxNews, White has not ruled out rolling into the 2026 season with Anderson as the interim coach.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's record against Vitello was stellar, winning 13 of the 15 games when the two matched up against each other, including a two-game sweep of the Volunteers in the Super Regionals in what turned out to be Vitello's last college game for the foreseeable future.
The new Tennessee coach has much better success against the Hogs. Prior to taking the job in Knoxville as Vitello's assistant, Anderson led the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 2004-2012.
The Cowboys and Razorbacks split their six matchups while Anderson was head coach. Van Horn won the three regular-season matchups, but Anderson's Cowboys eliminated the Razorbacks in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 2006 and 2007.
Tennessee and Arkansas are not scheduled to face each other in the regular season, but could see the Vols in the SEC Tournament or on the Road to Omaha again.
Josh Elander, who spent 2017 as a volunteer assistant coach at Arkansas under both Vitello and Van Horn before leaving with Vitello to Tennessee is also a candidate for the full-time position.
The Volunteers are expected to have a wide variety of candidates. ESPN's Buster Olney reported that former MLB pitcher and 2001 World Series MVP Curt Schilling is interested.
Like Vitello making the jump to professional baseball without any expereience, Schilling has no collegiate baseball coaching experience.
Arkansas and Tennessee will both be looking to reload after making history in the 2024 MLB Draft as the first two teams to have four players selected in the first round (including compensation picks) in one season.
According to Perfect Game, Tennessee and Arkansas compiled to No. 1 and No. 3 recruiting class for 2025. Tennessee players are not able to transfer out without forgoing a year of eligibility.
Even with Tennessee losing its top three signees to professional baseball, the Volunteers brought nine of the Top 100 recruits to campus. Elander's official title includes recruiting coordinator.
The Razorbacks got its top six recruits from the class to campus, including three in the Top 100. Carson Brumbaugh, Landon Schaefer and Jordan Martin all had their individual moments of brilliance throughout the fall.
Arkansas concluded their Fall Ball Oct. 12 and will now wait until February to start the 2026 season, the 24th season under Van Horn's leadership.