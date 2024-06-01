Van Horn's Two Gambits Return Mixed Results for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Going into the NCAA Regional, Arkansas' Dave Van Horn had two key decisions to make for the first game. When Arkansas would play and who the Razorbacks should start.
With the benefit of hindsight, Van Horn nailed the decision to play in the earlier 2 p.m. window. Not only did the second game between Louisiana Tech and Kansas State start behind schedule because of lightning before being stopped after five innings with more lightning in the area, but he two teams were stuck waiting around until shortly after 11:30 p.m. before the game was postponed till 11 a.m. Saturday. The Hogs were the only ones who went to bed Friday night as a 1-0 team in the Fayetteville Regional.
What's yet to be determined is how the decision to hold Hagen Smith for Game 2 will play out. After starter Mason Molina lasted only eight outs, Arkansas used four pitchers behind Molina, including top bullpen arm Gabe Gaeckle for a career-high 62 pitches.
Christian Foutch also made an appearance for 21 pitches. Gaeckle is not available Saturday and can only be used sparingly the rest of the weekend, although said he felt "great" and he could pitch again. Foutch is most likely also on the shelf Saturday. He has not been used on back-to-back days all season.
"Gaeckle is the big question," Van Horn said. "I’m not going to — if he doesn’t feel good, he isn’t pitching."
Van Horn's pitching plans are clear to start the day – play his trump card for as long as he can. What happens afterward is anyone's guess.
"He’ll be left-handed," Van Horn said. "Name’s Smith."
Arkansas will await the winner of Kansas State and Louisiana Tech. The game is scheduled to resume Saturday 11 a.m.in the top of the sixth with Kansas State leading 9-4.
