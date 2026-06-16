What Razorbacks Are Getting in Georgia State Transfer Wills Maginnis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn will likely have to replace a handful of talented players off his 2026 team.

Following an NCAA Regionals exit for the third time in four seasons, the Razorbacks must bounce back with a combination from the portal and a top high school recruiting class.

With a quality crop of additions already in place, Arkansas has potentially gained a transfer who can be the key to strengthening the infield in Georgia State's WIlls Maginnis.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound third baseman enjoyed a successful two-year stint in Atlanta, starting all 112 games over the past two seasons.

Former Georgia State third baseman Wills Maginnis | Georgia State Panthers Athletics

He earned first team All-Sun Belt honors after batting .306 with eight home runs, 13 doubles, one triple and 42 RBIs for the Panthers in 2025.

He played well defensively at the hot corner, boasting a .969 fielding percentage with seven errors on the season.

From a statistical standpoint, Maginnis seems to understand how to methodically exploit pitchers at the plate by finding ways to consistently get on base with a .404 OBP.

Whle he won't strike fear into a pitching staff with raw power, he knows how to work a count and that shows up in the scorebook as he drew 31 walks against 36 strikeouts this season.

Magainnis' willingness to battle at the plate will be a welcome sight for an Arkansas team that had four regular starters finish the year with an OBP of .410 or better.

His approach projects well for Arkansas hitting coach Nate Thompson because he isn't a hitter who wants sell out for the long ball. He will works counts until he can create base hits and advance runners which displays a quality baseball IQ.

Obviously, his 6-foot-3 frame means there is untapped potential at the plate and will likely be encouraged to utilize every single ounce of strength to become a more effective batter that opposing pitchers don't want to face.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn walks between dugouts during the Arkansas Razorbacks scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

One of the most underrated parts of his game is his 21 stolen bases and as a lengthy corner infielder that's an impressive number. He appears to be an instinctive baserunner who understands timing, studied pitchers' tendencies and how to apply pressure on a pitch count.

Aggressive baserunning was a major part of Arkansas' offense this season with three players reaching double-digit steals at a successful rate. Outfielder Maika Niu led the team with 19-of-21 successful steals, third baseman TJ Pompey finished 18-of-21, and catcher Ryder Helfrick went 14-of-16.

Arkansas has already added one Sun Belt Conference third baseman in Charlotte's Dawson Bryce, who committed over the weekend.

Pompey, the Razorbacks' starting third baseman, will have a decision to make on whether to pursue the Major League Baseball Draft this summer or return the school to improve his fielding percentage after committing 11 errors in 2026.

His work at the plate was solid with a .260 batting average and 15 home runs but did strikeout a team-high 88 times.

The Razorbacks' addition of Maginnis now gives them five players in the current portal class which also includes LHP Ridge Harvey (Belmont), OF Zeb Allen (Central Arkansas), Brayden Krenzel (Tennessee), and Bryce (Charlotte).

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