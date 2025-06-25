What type of questions will Hogs' Pittman field at SEC Media Days?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks go into the seasons with its star quarterback but a seriously restructured roster full of questions.
While that’s the nature of college sports right now, this team has its fair share of red flags as opening day of practice quickly approaches.
Sixth-year coach Sam Pittman has the luxury of a seasoned staff with just one new assistant in defensive backs coach Nick Perry after Deron Wilson left for the same position at Florida.
Continuity in the past has been big for Pittman among the coordinator roles which helps with any culture concerns.
Now, Pittman is one of the favorites at SEC Media Days. He's one of the good ol' boys, endeared because of his genuine personality.
He's quotable, full of jokes, one liners and fun to listen to because you're never quite sure what he's going to say next.
But, when it comes time to get down to business, he'll have to answer some questions about his future at Arkansas and plans to continue building it in such a wild landscape.
Does this team have the goods to reach the next tier in the SEC?
It seems like media members and the Razorbacks fanbase have used the phrase “it’s a big year for Pittman” over and over again.
Somehow, he figures it out and wins enough to keep the flames off his seat for the time being.
That doesn't dismiss hot seat chatter as Pittman is just 30-31 overall, 14-25 against SEC opponents with 6-6 becoming to standard instead of the exception.
While some argue players can outperform their recruiting and transfer portal rankings it's going to take some convincing otherwise on the field.
Arkansas had the No. 26 most talented roster in the country last season but that was only good for No. 14 among SEC teams, according to 247sports total team talent.
With a recruiting class that ranked No. 32 in the country and a portal haul that finished No. 16 there is no reason to blame any fan being pessimistic toward the 2025 season.
Best freshman not named Tavion Wallace?
There’s only a handful of freshmen on the Razorbacks roster this season who can contribute immediately.
Tavion Wallace comes into the linebacker room as a 4-star signee with a chance to sit and learn behind Xavian Sorey and Stephen Dix.
One freshman defender who's proved himself during spring practice as a candidate to see the field very early is JJ Shelton.
He was named the Dallas Morning News defensive player the year as a senior and racked up 271 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions during his high school career at South Oak Cliff High School.
Shelton shadows behind returning nickelback Larry Worth with the chance of spelling him for a few snaps per game early on.
"We moved [Shelton] out to the Hog position, so you're dealing with a lot more space," Pittman said April 15. "You're not dealing with a nickel, he's played that, but in college it's a little bit different position. It's not your third linebacker, let's say that, it's a guy that can do both."
"But, I'd say he gets better all the time and I think he's going to be a really, really good player for us."
After dominance at the high school level, Antonio Jordan will have a chance to replicate the success he had at Warren given how offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino flipped the wide receiver position.
As coaches were critical of how their group of wideouts performed throughout the spring, Jordan should come in this summer with playing time on his mind.
"I’m hoping [Antonio Jordan can contribute quickly]," Petrino said April 9. "He certainly has that body, talent and those traits that you want. It’s just going to be how quickly he can learn and put it together."
"I’ve been impressed by the young man every time I’ve been around him because he’s very, very serious. It wasn’t a whole lot of recruiting. He was like, ‘Coach, I want to come to Arkansas. That’s where I want to play.’ That was great to have."
Jordan committed to Arkansas last June and never waivered from his commitment despite offers from Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina.
He signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 786 player nationally, No. 114 among receivers and the No. 6 athlete in Arkansas, according to 247sports.
There will always be questions about his Lake Hamilton house, his favorite place to eat or an invite to drink an ol' co' beer for good time sake.